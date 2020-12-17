The Rise of Experience-Based Gifts: Are Experiences the New Products This Holiday Season?

2020 was a year like no other before and hopefully no other to come. It taught us to appreciate people and experiences that perhaps we didn’t before. It’s no surprise then that this holiday season, people are focused on gifting experiences instead of stuff.

In fact, a study published in the Journal of Consumer Research found that experiential gifts actually strengthen relationships; especially important in 2020 when we may not have been able to be as physically present with our loved ones as we’d like.

This year instead of giving yet another pair of socks, sweater or tech toy, delight your friends and family with some of our favorite experiential gifts.

The Need for Speed

If you have a closet Mario Andretti on your gift list give the experience of flying down a racetrack in an exotic sports car like a Ferrari or Lamborghini.

Xtreme Xperience is available in 35 cities and offers both driving and ride along experiences, making this gift the perfect adventure for any adrenaline seeker over the age of 12.

“People have enough stuff and instead want something that makes a memory,” said Joe Moore, CMO and co-founder of Xtreme Xperience. “Experience-based gifts like getting outside and driving a supercar on a racetrack create an impact that lasts forever.”

Ride-along experiences start at just $69, and with downloadable online gift certificates, they make a perfect last-minute gift.

Sing Along

If you have an aspiring Taylor Swift or Ed Sheeran on your list help them hone their talent with virtual vocal classes from the world’s number one vocal coach, Cheryl Porter. She’s coached singers who’ve performed on America’s Got Talent, The Voice and works with Italian trio IL VOLO.

From belting, to killer vibrato – The Cheryl Porter Vocal Method helps singers will learn vocal range and breathing exercise that will let them belt it out like Beyoncé – all from their own living rooms.

“When you gift an experience, like learning how to sing and freeing your potential, you’re giving something that no one can take away. Things don’t make us better. Learning to be better makes us better,” said Porter.

Some Like it Hot

With many gyms and studios around the country still closed, yogis will appreciate the ability to bring the studio experience home with The Hot Yoga Dome, the first-to-market portable, at-home hot yoga studio.

Their latest model, The Tiny Dome, is their smallest, most compact inflatable dome to date, perfect for hot yoga in smaller spaces. The dome offers a simple and quick set up and is easy to store when done.

The models, which vary in sizes, come in two different styles, one with a window and one without, as well as LED lighting to create an environment one desires. The highly insulated dome inflates in 60 seconds and reaches 105 to 110 degrees in five to ten minutes. In addition to practicing yoga, the domes can also be used as a space for meditation, a sauna or sensory room.

Fit Bit

Over two-thirds of American’s make a New Year’s Resolution to get fit. With continued lockdowns and gym closures, this goal is even harder than in years past to achieve.

Trainiac is the perfect gift for any friend focused on fitness in 2021. The individualized fitness program app connects you to the perfect personal trainer to help you achieve your goals. Working individually with a trainer provides customized programs, coaching and accountability. Each week you’ll get new workout plans tailored to your progression. You and your trainer communicate via video, text and by phone throughout your wellness journey.

Explore the World

With travel still on hold for most, the next best thing is to experiencing a variety of delicacies from a variety of countries without having to leave the house. Not only are you saving money on plane tickets, hotels and fancy restaurants, you can have a box full of tasty international goodies sent to your doorstep every month.

Explore the world of international snacks with a subscription to Munch Addict’s boxes that feature everything from classic candies to creative chips. They come from all over – from Vienna to Japan to Mexico – and Munch Addict scours the globe regularly, looking for the most unique and delicious snacks to pack in their boxes.

Munchies from around the world include customized options and start at only $11.46 a month – all at a fraction of the price and hassle. In addition to this great offer, first time users will also receive 10% off of their first order.