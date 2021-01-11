Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Ripple Effect

Influence Happens Daily

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

No matter what day it is… you are creating and cultivating influence. The level of influence is contingent upon three things.

  1. What you think
  2. What you say
  3. What you do

Each of these elements are present continually in ourselves and how we walk through our days. The blessing and sometimes the curse of influence is that regardless of the what; what you do creates lasting effects. Before we break down the ripple effect, let’s take a quick look at those three contingencies and how they set up our influence.  

What we think is the beginning of influence. Our thoughts are what guide our words and actions. Our thoughts build or break each of those words and actions. Primarily, our thoughts guide how we see ourselves. When we believe in ourselves, those thoughts push our morals, values, and ethics in the direction that strengthens our foundations. When we question ourselves, our thoughts will drive us to think poorly which may result in inappropriate words or actions.

What we say is in direct relation to what we think and is the first interaction we have with others. Whereas thinking creates influence internally that reflect the external, our words then become a direct response externally. It is how others form their beliefs and opinions about us.

Our words become some of the most important actions we take throughout the day. Relationships are built or broken with words.

Trust takes a lifetime to build and moment to lose.

What a powerful quote. We an all think about times where something is said about a person and before we determine the validity of what is said we can change our thoughts. Therefore, it is so important to be a person of utmost ethical influence so that when you speak or act, others know that you are a person of your word.

What we do, or the actions we take are what solidify the words we say, which is how we build our character. Talk can be cheap if it is not followed up by a corresponding action. Actions are how other learn how to trust our words.

Think of thoughts, words, and actions like a sandwich, where thoughts and actions are the bread, and our words are the meat (or PB&J filling). What we say commands the most impact which controls the level of influence we hold.

Whether we think, speak, or act; when we do a ripple is created.

The Ripple Effect

When we influence [ourselves or others] we are throwing the proverbial stone into the pond. It is that simple of a reminder that what we do impacts and influences others.

If I am a frog on a lily pad that is six inches from where the stone is dropped, I am going to feel it more than if I was six feet away. At six feet away I may be able to avoid a ripple (still influence) or its effects with less (or at least different) impact than at six inches.

We cannot control which frogs sit on which lily pads or even the lily pads in the pond, however we can control the stone that creates the ripple.

Each day is an opportunity to create ripples. In fact, I challenge us TO create ripples every day. Time to ask ourselves about the ripples we are creating in the ponds around us. 

Lori McNeil, High Performance Business Coach at Lori McNeil International

International Educator, Speaker, and Business Coach, Lori focuses on the missing foundational tools organizations need for long-term success. Experienced in public and private sectors, Lori helps new businesses grow and established companies re-strategize.  She has successfully grown grassroots programs from zero to millions which lead to National recognition by U.S. Senator, Gordon Smith. Lori is also a Curriculum Designer, a retired Business Professor, and has helped grow countless organizations organically (including her own International company that includes Legacy Builders, Media Secrets, and Driven Mastery -- all brands that assist Entrepreneurs to build a true, long - lasting purpose). Lori has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS,  FOX, & 500 various media outlets in the recent months. She has authored several books; most recently co-authoring a Best-Selling book with Kevin Harrington, the original Shark of the hit TV show, Shark Tank and Pioneer of "As seen on TV." Lori works with organizations globally to support literacy, cancer research, young entrepreneurship, and military support programs. She was an invited guest at the National Celebration of Reading in Washington D.C where she  helped raise over Three (3) Million Dollars for Literacy and was recently awarded the Lifetime Presidential Service Award for her long-term success in working with communities Nationally. Most recently, Lori was selected as one of the official speakers for the Think & Grow Rich World Tour speaking globally over the next two years.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Why conscious leadership is a non-negotiable.

by Jacqui Macdonald
Recipe to Be Your Best Ever You
Community//

A Recipe for Being Your Best You

by Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino
Community//

This 10-Second Exercise Will Bring Positivity to Your Life

by Bonnie Milletto

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.