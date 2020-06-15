Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Right Questions to Ask Your Financial Advisor

It’s best if you evaluate your financial-advisor candidates before choosing one. If you already have a fiduciary to guide you through your financial decisions, then you need to ask that financial advisor about what they’re achieving. Learning more about what a financial advisor does can help you to find the right one and ensures that […]

By
It’s best if you evaluate your financial-advisor candidates before choosing one. If you already have a fiduciary to guide you through your financial decisions, then you need to ask that financial advisor about what they’re achieving. Learning more about what a financial advisor does can help you to find the right one and ensures that they’re achieving relevant objectives. Here’s an overview of the core questions to ask a financial advisor:

What are the Real Costs?

Most-financial advisors within the modern world will guide you to invest in mutual funds.

There’s a slight conflict of interest regarding a fiduciary’s ties with a mutual fund, but financial advisors are still fully equipped to build your financial portfolio by listing your assets. The fee you pay a financial professional who invests in mutual funds, however, is paid through the percentages you gain from investing. Using the gains of your mutual-fund investing to pay advisor fees ensures that your fiduciary only guide you into profit-generating investments.

What are Their Legal Responsibilities?

A fiduciary is legally responsible for working with the best financial interest of you, the client, in mind.

Some financial professionals can sell investments and other-financial instruments but aren’t qualified to tell you how you should manage your money. An untrained investor can misunderstand the defining differences between non-fiduciary and fiduciary roles. Ask your advisor about their legal roles and to show you a proof of any.

What Type of Investment Philosophy Do They Have?

A successful-financial advisor often has a passion for finance and philosophy for how to invest.

You want to ensure that your financial advisor trades in a way that respects your risk tolerance and the perspective you have about money. Ask the financial professional you interview about the long- and short-term goals they have when investing. Ask about how well a financial advisor’s philosophies have “paid off.”

Working with a financial advisor statistically improves your ability to manage, save, and invest money. You’ve heard the term before: “Two heads are better than one.” The risks that you encounter with financial advisors are eliminated by merely asking questions that qualify them to handle your finances.

The information provided above is a suggestion. Please seek advice from your financial advisor before making any financial decisions.

Robert Henderson Jr., President at The Henderson Financial Group

Located in Miami, Florida, Robert Henderson Jr., is a certified financial planner and tax coach. Although Robert didn't get his start in finance, he left an intense pull to the industry and left a successful real estate career.

Launching The Henderson Financial Group in 1984, Robert and his team help business owners and individuals looking to retire within the next few years. Robert has worked to serve each of his clients and has done much of the heavy lifting to get them where they'd like to be financially. Robert Henderson Jr.'s goal is to provide his clients with a sense of relief, confidence in their financial futures, and a better understanding about how they will achieve their longterm financial goals.

To learn more about Robert Henderson Jr., look for him on social media!

