The Resume Tips That Helped Me As A Student and Freelancer

So… you need to turn in a resume in order to land a job or project. I want to share with you the tips I have learned from working on projects with Certified Resume Writers.

Design and Readability

My first tip is as on creating a Student or Freelancer Resume is to make the fonts you chose are readable both for ATS and the human who will be reading your resume. Yes, there is a difference between fonts some are considered professional fonts, while others you should never get caught including in your resume. Fonts that are two intricate are unreadable to the ATS and also take too much time for the recruiter to read. Some of my favorite resume fonts are Calibri and Helvetica.

Many people shy away from including color in a resume, but if used wisely it can enhance and make your resume catch the attention of a manager. Use color to divide sections or highlight sections of your resume. Only use one color in your resume as this will make your resume look professional. Some of my favorite colors are Navy Blue, Blue Green, and dark green.

Chose The Right Format

As freelancers, your most valued assets are your acquired skills and experience. Use a Skills-Based Resume format so this is high lighted.

Make sure to add links to the previous project you have completed or your online portfolio if you have one.

Include soft and hard skills on your resume. Hard skills include any Technical Skills: Digital Marketing skills/ Examples include any computer skills, SEO Knowledge and practice, content creation, software, and computer skills.

Soft skills are also called “people skills.” These can include anything related to teamwork, time management, problem-solving, and adaptability.

Focus the content on the job you want

When you write the content of your resume focus on the experience and certifications that are related to the current job or project you are applying for. Even though you may have many other skills or many years of different experiences the recruiter will be focused on the experience that applies to what they are looking for.

To make it easier for a recruiter or hiring manager to choose your resume, keep the content you include targeted. This will show them that you created a resume specifically for them and will demonstrate you are very interested in this position.

Flex Your Education

Usually, I tend to advise other types of employees not to put a large emphasis on education and certificates, but for a freelancer resume, I feel this does not apply. Many recruiters want to see you have the proper background certifications to complete the project or role they are highering you for. Include all related educational certifications or classes you have taken that will add to your professional history in this field. Even you took a one-off course related to the job field I would recommend including this.

Quantify Your Achievements

A freelancer’s value in the eyes of a company is all about results. What results did you accomplish when working on previous projects with other clients. Show the progression of improvement of your results. Show them the numbers! For example, let’s say you took on a client who wanted to increase their followers on social media. When you took on the project they had 500 followers and after you implemented a social media marketing strategy to their account after 3 months they have 2000+ followers. Make sure you mention these types of numbers in your resume.

I hope some of these tips that have worked for me can help you in some way as well to land that project you are hoping for.