The Resilient Mindset

Andrew Fuller - Your Best Life at any Age

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
resilent mindset

Hello, #ThriveGlobal Friends and Community Members!!

Trusting this finds you safe, healthy and uplifted!

I was immensely grateful to Dr. Andrew Fuller for graciously joining myself, the global radio listeners, and the podcast subscribers on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald! In spite of the three significant time zone differences between Andrew being located in Melbourne, Australia, the radio network itself being located outside of Seattle Washington, and myself being located outside of Toronto, Canada….Andrew enthusiastically and conscientiously made it all work! I absolutely respect this man’s work ethic, degree of professionalism and his genuine excitement for serving others!

I was not the least bit surprised to discover that Andrew, who is a Clinical Psychologist, would present as having an extremely calming voice coupled with also being depicted as having a relaxed disposition. This became abundantly apparent to me when interfacing with Andrew over the radio airwaves. Andrew’s soothing demeanour, temporarily suspended me from my primary role of radio/podcast host; transporting me to the imagined position of being one of Andrew’s clients. This enabled me to garner a deeper sense of insight for how one might hypothetically feel (including myself) if in the capable care of Andrew’s professional guidance while receiving his highly accredited, and altruistically attentive support. 

Having previously worked in crisis management; operating at the senior level within management, and for more than two decades…in spite of my having interfaced with every conceivable demographic of those in high risk-factor categories and requiring immediate service…it was consistently the children and the adolescents who I most resonated with…whose individual stories for whatever it was they had endured; had the most impact on me, both personally and professionally speaking. It is for this reason, in addition to being a mother of two, that I have immense respect for Andrew’s tireless commitment and his profound devotion to the wellbeing of society’s young people; specifically. 

To the vast majority of the world’s population, it is no hidden secret nor would it present as a genuine shock to most, to discover that the pandemic alone, has unfortunately and in many cases, quite tragically, sent stats soaring through the roof with respect to a profound increase to those afflicted with or who have succumbed to addiction, abuse, mental health, suicide and so forth. Given Andrew’s chosen vocation, one can only imagine and certainly appreciate what this has done to impact Andrew’s own active caseload for clients requiring additional intervention. And so, who takes care of the caregiver? Vicarious trauma is a true epidemic in and of itself, which was yet another one of the many subject matters I had broached with Andrew during his brilliantly informative and highly educational radio interview with me. Please feel free to tune in by clicking on the enclosed podcast link. One can never have access to too much information or shared resources, particularly for those reading this article with whom this topic may more deeply resonate with, and for whom could stand to profoundly benefit. 

“People do not fake depression. People fake being okay.”

Please remember…Asking for help is a strength…not a weakness. Please remember…being vulnerable is a sign of strength…not a sign of weakness. 

On behalf of both Dr. Andrew Fuller and myself, we wish to express our wholehearted gratitude to each of you for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article! We also wish to extend our appreciation to you for graciously clicking on the enclosed podcast link of our amazingly informative interview with one another! For anyone wishing to take the conversation further outside of this brilliant forum, please know that it would be our mutual honour and our equal pleasure to individually connect with you in whichever way you may deem to be a suitable fit. “I Want For You What You Want For You!” ~ Byron Katie

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More! 

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero. 
Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend! 
Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa
#Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly

WHO IS Andrew Fuller?!

As a clinical psychologist, Andrew Fuller started working in psychiatric crisis teams with people who were at their last hopes and that inspired him to create with people futures they can fall in love with.

Andrew’s with over 3,500 schools and with more than 500,000 young people has identified the concept of The Resilient Mindset and also the three main components of resilience- connect, protect and respect (CPR). Andrew is an Honorary Fellow at the University of Melbourne and has been a scientific consultant for the ABC. He is an ambassador for Adolescent Success, the Lion’s Club Alcohol and Drug Awareness Foundation and Mind Matters. He has also been a principal consultant to the Dept. Education Bully Stoppers initiative and the national drug prevention strategy REDI, and is a regular presenter on Radio National.

Andrew’s research on neuro-developmental differentiation takes the research on resilience and positive education back into the classroom where it can make the most difference. He is the author of TRICKY BEHAVIORS and YOUR BEST LIFE AT ANY AGE. You can find him online at www.andrewfuller.com.au

Lisa McDonald, Author, Writer, Speaker, Radio & TV Show Host, Mentor, Coach, #LivingFearlessly

Lisa McDonald is a successful Author, motivational speaker, TV and radio host, podcaster, blogger, mentor, personal development coach, and mother. In 2017, Lisa became a blogger for Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global, a website dedicated to offering readers sustainable, science-based solutions to enhance both well -being and performance. Her podcast, Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald, can be heard on both C-Suite Radio and Contact Talk Radio Network. You can watch her television show, Living Fearlessly, broadcast online at 365TVNetwork.com. Lisa's first nonfiction adult book is scheduled for release May 2018, her first foray into non-fiction writing following the success of her four bestselling children’s books: Little Boy Gan From Passion-Filled Everland, Reimburse the Universe, Planet Pome-Granite and Kismet Tales from Happy Trails. She is also a contributing author to several motivational bestsellers: 365 Moments of Grace, 365 Life Shifts, Thought Leaders: Business Expert forum at Harvard Faculty Club, and Shine Your Light: Powerful Practices for an Extraordinary Life. Lisa holds degrees from McMaster University and Mohawk College and is licensed as a Passion Test Facilitator. Lisa’s personal and professional life are embodiments of her teachings; she is fiercely passionate about ‘uplifting people to fear less and to live more’.
http://livingfearlesslywithlisa.com/

Share your comments below.

