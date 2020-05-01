The Resilience Of The Real Estate Market, Pandemic Predictions, And Moving Forward

There are only a few inherently basic human needs, and one of those needs is shelter. Since the proverbial dawn of time, people have sought to create a safe, pleasant, and supportive dwelling in whatever capacity was available to them. As society progressed, and social norms began to take precedence, the concept of housing grew to include various forms of dwellings, styles of architecture, and formal ownership decrees, sometimes literally bestowed via the transfer of a pile of branches from a tree on the seller’s property. In the quest for evolution and modernity, the business of real estate eventually became regulated, trends and standards became normalized, and the general public revered the myriad of roads to finding their befitting housing journey.

Throughout this evolution of the residential and commercial real estate industry, the idea of housing was impacted by various factors, including global wars, economic strife, pandemic outbreaks, and other potentially dismantling national emergencies. During these difficult times, though, the real estate industry historically bounced back, eventually regaining stability after times of uncertainty. As an integral industry that directly impacts the lives of each individual, the real estate industry’s ability to ebb and flow with changing conditions has allowed the industry to remain intact, respond appropriately to fit the needs of the general masses, and return to a state of status quo after the culmination of a triggering event. Thus, it can be surmised that while the real estate industry will undoubtedly be faced with potentially unprecedented change and evolution due to the present day COVID-19 pandemic, it will remain an integral part of the modern existence, and will resoundingly move forward.

My Experiences And Observations

With over two decades of pertinent experience in the real estate industry, I have amassed firsthand knowledge of the resilience of the real estate industry, in the residential and commercial setting. My background in banking, investment, and development paved the way to my intuitive understanding of the vast real estate industry and has provided me with the insight needed to successfully propel local markets through fruitful investment.

As the previous CEO for one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, First Magnus Financial Corporation, I leveraged my growing passion for real estate investment by raising over $100 million in investment projects within the real estate realm. As a result, the company expanded from a two-person operation to an industry leader that employed over 6,500 employees and processed over $30 billion in mortgages on an annual basis. From there, I became the Founder, Managing Principal, and Major Shareholder of Opwest Partners, another real estate investment vehicle that has enjoyed a breadth of fruitful investments. Most recently, my forays into real estate development have led to my assignment as Chief Investment Officer for Iridius Capital. Founded in 2011 to bring the luxury residential Avilla Homes community to market, Iridius Capital has grown to include various types of real estate property across multiple sectors.

Throughout my professional experience, I have expanded my portfolio to include homes, offices, hotels, and retail establishments, with my investment totaling over $1 billion in asset value. During this time, I have witnessed the ebbs and flows of the national real estate market, brought on by the dreaded housing bubble, the Great Recession, and even hyper-local community changes that have impacted the markets. While residential housing and commercial real estate trends have evolved within my twenty-year professional trajectory, the economy’s consistent desire and push to forge ahead has always spearheaded the evolution of the real estate industry, as witnessed by the motivation for developers to create multi-family dwellings, or companies to build new retail locations in growing municipalities.

The Industry In Changing Times

While the real estate industry has undoubtedly been impacted by large-scale events since inception, it has enjoyed the cooperative assistance of a myriad of collaborators to ensure ongoing operations. During WW2, as fear precluded many people from purchasing real estate, the stock exchange simultaneously dropped to its lowest in 942. While office rents and home prices remained low, the inherent value of land continued to rise, with land seen as a valuable asset, promising to hold growing value upon the end of the war. The various advancements during this time also tripled the country’s national GDP, creating ripe conditions for a post-war real estate boom. Upon the culmination of WW2, the following years saw a vast increase in residential homeownership, development of new housing, and commercial development. Mortgage stability spearheaded suburban expansion, development, and real estate investment throughout this time.

1960’s passing of the Real Estate Investment Trust legislation streamlined the ability for investors to collaborate on investment projects, propelling the real estate investment segment of the market. In the 1990s, the growing prevalence of the internet allowed for real estate professionals, and interested parties, to gain access to real estate listings in real-time, revolutionizing the property hunting experience, and drawing light to the industry via increased media attention.

Commercial Real Estate And Retail

Aside from the resilient residential real estate realm, commercial real estate has leveraged the country’s ongoing desire for commerce and provided physical space for sprawling companies to conduct their bespoke businesses. Throughout changing climates, economic uncertainties, and material shortages, the commercial real estate sector has managed to consistently receive the funding needed to forge ahead.

After the founding of the first commercial real estate firm in 1917, the modern commercial real estate realm gathered steam. Inherently invested in building communities through collaborative cooperation, development, and upward mobility, commercial real estate professionals have historically built strong relationships with business owners, local government entities, and community residents that drive hyper-local economies. These relationships, fostered and nurtured throughout generations, have propelled commercial growth activity within various municipalities, and have strengthened the commercial real estate industry as a whole.

Pandemic Predictions

While the global COVID-19 pandemic has certainly changed the trajectory for many industries, including the housing market, the overarching real estate industry remains resilient, and many experts tout the industry’s ability to pivot, evolve, and change as an integral force in forging ahead. Though job loss, illness, and overall fear for the economy’s stability have all manifested in a general uncertainty about the future of the real estate market, it is important to recognize the notion that the industry will adapt to a new normal, and pursue fruitful operations in a way that makes logical sense for all involved parties. With a long history of successfully navigating economic hardships, changing conditions, and other circumstances, the real estate industry will work diligently to rise above the hardships caused by the Coronavirus pandemic and to provide an integral service for individuals forging ahead with real estate transactions.

The New Normal

Swiftly adapting to each state’s unique restriction guidelines, the industry has already spearheaded various tech-based incentives to offer hospitable services to individuals who need their services. From offering video tours of available properties to concluding Zoom meetings with prospective buyers, real estate professionals, investors, and developers are utilizing inventive measures to minimize disruption in service. For investors in the realm of real estate, virtual surveying and planning allow for plotting, subdividing, and other land-related activities to resume digitally.

In the short-term future, as social distancing continues to dictate in-person communication capabilities, the real estate industry will continue to enact creative ways to provide resources that don’t interfere with the public’s ability to remain safe. In this emerging “new normal”, the real estate industry will undoubtedly continue to focus on the needs of the people. As real estate is essentially a customer service oriented business, remaining focused on the comfort, security, and satisfaction of people will continue to be the basis of the industry’s mission statement.

In my vast experiences in this industry, I have witnessed the value creation that has been manifested through industry innovation, creativity, and leadership. Challenging old beliefs systemically, I always look for ways to streamline processes, discover untapped development potential, raise the value of projects, and serve customers through a forward-thinking approach. Thus, I believe that these qualities will parlay into the “new normal” seamlessly, allowing me to make the most out of the proverbial aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. For myself, and the rest of the real estate industry, resilience is key to stability. Together, we will move forward in the quest to successfully develop needed infrastructure for businesses to thrive within, and residential options for budding families to grow within. Together, we will forge ahead with resilience.

Find me on:

LinkedIn | Facebook| Twitter