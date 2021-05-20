THE REJUVENATING TOUCH OF MUSIC—IN THE WORDS OF CAFÉ DE ANATOLIA

MONIKA ILIEVA AND NICKARTH

We are living in a time of a prolonged tempest. Nothing is permanent. Everything is shaking. Thoughts, decisions, actions; everything is going through massive turbulences. The pandemic has brought us all to the conclusion that maybe it is the end of an era. The earth is healing itself and unloading all the extra bits and pieces that it had. Meanwhile, humans are literally struggling for survival. We know that only the fittest would live.

In times as such, we don’t know how to manage our emotions. So much is going on around us that we aren’t even getting enough time to react, and grieve. These overwhelming emotions are not getting the right passage to come to the surface. Ultimately, we are ending up with suppressed and unattended heaps of emotions.

Amidst this chaos, when a musical melody hits your ears and grabs your attention, you end up ‘feeling’ every single tune and every little word of it. That is how music works. When words and actions cannot translate your feelings, music does. A single song has the capability to liberate you from piles of the emotional burden. Café De Anatolia understands the need of introducing “people to life through music”.

Running on our hamster wheels, we have forgotten ‘living’. Music helps us break the chains and embrace life. In his book, “Musicophilia: Tales of Music and the Brain,” Oliver Sacks states that music is essential to us in ways that we have only ‘started’ to understand. Café De Anatolia takes up the same philosophy to make the world discover ‘the wonders of music’ through their collection. They target touching multiple genres that stimulate different brain centres, each connected to the expression of a certain emotion.

From deep house to oriental; from ethno to chill out, Café De Anatolia brings a wide collection of music albums to the platter, for the whole world to taste and enjoy. Listen to “Mystica”, and your mind will immediately transcend to your happy place. Tune in to “Ethno Deep Summer Mix” and the model herself would take you to the world of spiritual healing. Similarly, click on “Arabian Nights” and you will find yourself energized by a strange power that inspires you to fight the adversities in your life away. This record album, thereby, highly promotes music as a healing technique.

Café De Anatolia believes that “healing isn’t always about our physical health. Our mental and emotional health also needs certain medication from time to time.” Music energizes the body, relaxes the mind and helps people combat pain in a better way. What music can do to our mind and soul is amazing.

Improves cognitive performance

Researches have proven that listening to some background music while working can improve our cognitive performance. Tuning to upbeat music can boost up productivity speed. Likewise, downbeat tunes can enhance your memorizing power.

Reduces Stress and Anxiety

Music has a unique connection with our emotions, hence, is an established stress management tool. Music grabs our attention; it distracts us, and at the same time pushes us to explore our emotions. Tuning in to a piece of calm, familiar music can help us reach the issue that is troubling us. It then instructs our mind to target the pain point, and ultimately face it. This expression is an important cathartic release, which then clears our mind and sets us free from stress and anxiety.

The clarity in the mental and emotional state often proves to show newer and unexplored directions to the problem-bearer. This can be an add-on to the stress-relieving package that music provides.

Helps Managing Pain

When the body is unwell, our mind straightaway declares itself sick. Music can aid both. Several studies have suggested that music is very effective in managing pain. A 2015 review proved that patients who listened to music before, during or after surgery experienced lesser pain than those who didn’t.

Final Words

“Behind every song, there is an untold story”– Zoran, Monica and Nikola Iliev grabbed this string and went out looking for music that could chant the tales of unknown lands and undiscovered people. Working together, they released many compilations, albums and EP’s that ended up blurring geographical and cultural boundaries. People from all parts of the world connected to their music, and the emotion that each piece evoked equally.

Café De Anatolia meditates on the view that music has the power to make you travel through time. One piece of melody can make you nostalgic about your past, and the other can make you dream about the future. Every time you play a certain melody, your soul rejuvenates. Music acts as the first drop of rain after a parching summer. It refreshes and revivifies every single leaf of the heart.

We all live in tunes that we cannot sing. Café De Anatolia finds that for us!