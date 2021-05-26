Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Reclamation Of, Brother! Oscar Brown, Jr. #BlackAmericanHer/History360

The Search For A Brother, Who Has Gone, Lost! Reclamation The Sensory Of Familial Connection In OSCAR BROWN JR'S, "Brother, Where Are You?"

You never recognize the significance of family, until they are gone. An emptiness sets in. Furthermore, should they go missing, you frantically run around to find them. There is just something about, the search. Images of fear enters into the mind. When that happens, the possibilities of hope emerge. There is simply nothing more pressing than hoping one’s fears are not true. One hopes that the agonies of despair are not a reality. You simply, hope! And, there is nothing wrong with, hoping. Frankly speaking, the more you hope, hopefully they just happen to appear.

When you go on the search for someone, the first thing you do is, call their name. Should you not be as close, there is a simply word, that suffices. Brother. Sister. Mother. Father. Whatever the connection, or relation may be, there is that familiar tone you have used in order to call their name. Call their name. Call their identity. It’s one of the greatest treasures of moving towards that person. Yes. It was needed. Such was how one formed a sacred dynamic of intimacy. Connecting with their mind, body, and Soul! Yes, it was perfect! For in that connection, there was the introduction to the very meaning of, family! Here’s the interesting part. Family doesn’t always have to be blood related. Black American people know this all too well. Knowing it all too well.

Through the Black American art forms of Jazz, Soul, NeoSoul, and others, a certain intimacy for familial recognition takes place. In fact, you don’t have to be boisterous when saying it. A simple whisper, or calming statement does the trick. Perhaps, just perhaps, if you say the familial identity long enough, that person may come. Maybe, it will take some time. So, consistency is the key! Consistency permits the repetition of attraction into the Universe. While doing such, simply remember that it is not in vain. Perhaps, if one sends out those hidden waves of calling, the person will come. All we have is faith. Yet, faith has the power to move mountains. It has that power. And, it creates, the impossible! It truly does!

Brother, where are you? Does he hear you calling? Does he truly hear you, calling? What if he doesn’t hear you? What if he doesn’t come, the first time? Then, keep calling. Call until his presence is visible; having you near. Keep calling. Move your voice into the atmosphere. Soon, and rather soon, he will appear. Yet, he has to know you are calling, in order to come, near!

Oscar Brown, Jr.

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

