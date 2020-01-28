Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Reciprocal Flow of Universal Love

The Universe nourishes me, and I nourish the Universe.

By

I started my day this morning with a meditation from Deepak Chopra.

One particular thought of his caught my attention. More than just hearing the words, I felt their intention in the core of my being.

The Universe nourishes me, and I nourish the Universe.

You can also read that as, “God nourishes me, and I nourish God” if it resonates more with you.

Sunday schools, sermons, books, and teachers tell us God or the Universe loves us and is the source for our needs. That’s comforting, but it’s a one way street.

Does anything in nature only receive? That’s impossible.

We take in nourishment and release what we don’t need. Rivers flow. We breathe in and we breathe out. We hear and we speak.

Manipulating a state of only receiving would lead to blockage and stagnation. Only releasing and never receiving, eventual depletion would occur.

It’s a two way street. Being nourished and nourishing.

The Universe is nourishing you, and you’re nourishing the Universe.

That’s the reciprocal flow of universal love.

You’re not a greedy and ungrateful sponge just soaking up all the love and blessings from the Universe.

You’re giving back too, whether you know it or not.

So what do you want to give back?

I’m humbled and honored to be a source of nourishment to the Universe. It makes me really examine what sort of thought and energy I’m putting out there.

It’s like wanting to be a good neighbor or a good host. I want the Universe to feel good because I’m reflecting out loving and nourishing thoughts.

I want the Universe to smile.

I want to send you my free guide, “5 Days to More Peace, More Prosperity, and More Happiness”. Click here to get the guide for free!

Visit me at www.christinebradstreet.com

Cross posted at www.christinebradstreet.com and Change Your Mind Change Your Life

All images open source from Pixabay.com

Dr. Christine Bradstreet, Transformation Consultant and Inspirational Author

Dr. Christine Bradstreet is a renowned transformation specialist, an inspirational author, and a health and wellness expert. Through her teachings, people learn to create more of what they want in their lives - more health and wellness in their bodies, minds, and spirits. When she's not writing, she offers workshops and lectures, and she works individually with clients to promote healing in their lives. Visit her at www.christinebradstreet.com.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner
Community//

How to Create a Value Proposition that Slays

by Amy Rasdal

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.