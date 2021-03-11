Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The reasons to take care of your health during the pandemic

Marcus Debaise

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Marcus Debaise
Marcus Debaise

The adage, “Health is wealth,” is right! Today, everyone wants to lead a successful life. However, not everyone can take care of their health successfully. It is essential to take care of your health at all times, especially during a crisis.

The pandemic outbreak has made several people stay at home for a prolonged time. It has hugely altered people’s lifestyles. And most people have become negligent about their health. The outcome is minor to major physical discomforts. For instance, people have suffered from aches and pains and also cluster headaches. It can come in the way of leading a healthy and balanced life. Hence, Marcus Debaise emphasizes the importance of taking care of one’s health during the pandemic.

1. It would be best if you worked from home

Several people have lost out on their work during the pandemic! If you have a job, you must consider yourself lucky and work hard to retain the job. The market is gradually recovering, and organizations retain only the best players working from home.

Operating from home is challenging! You have to have sharp focus and the ability to micro-manage your targets. For this, it is essential to work on time and fulfill the targets within time. It is possible when you are healthy and in good shape. Hence, if you don’t take good care of your health, you will fail to accomplish your professional targets. It might lead to unfortunate outcomes at the work front.

Therefore, make sure that you eat well and sleep on time to stay healthy and agile. That way, you can act as a better team player at work and win appreciation.

2. You need to take care of your family

Are you the one accountable for your family’s well-being? If yes, then you need to start by taking care of yourself. Marcus Debaise says that it takes ample energy to provide for your family. But before you do that, you need to be in good mental and physical health. If people are looking up to you for advice and money, there are many more reasons why you shouldn’t ignore your health. During the pandemic phase, people get stressed and nervous quickly. Everything from the news of the new virus strain and vaccination drive can make people anxious. If you have to comfort your family with positivity, you need to add positive thoughts and ideas within yourself. And that happens with self-care!

3. You need to be happy

A happy man is a healthy man! Marcus Debaise says that we all have to reside in this body during this lifetime. Hence, it is essential to take care of our health to function optimally and stay happy. There will be challenges and crises in life, but it is necessary to walk through it all with a positive attitude. If you fall sick, you will lose out on your happiness.

The pandemic phase is uncertain! No one knows when the pandemic curve would flatten down. However, till such a time the pandemic is present, everyone must take care of their health.

    Marcus Debaise

    Marcus Debaise, Business Person

    Marcus Joseph DeBaise is an Ellington, CT-based business person. As of now, he is the Controller of Roberts Chrysler. Never one to trust in the state of affairs, he's continually considering groundbreaking thoughts and repeating old ones. Read about him and his websites Scholarship 1 and Scholarship 2.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    covid-19
    Community//

    Marcus Debaisetalks of ways to take care of your eyes during the lockdown

    by Marcus Joseph Debaise
    Community//

    Taking care of your emotional health during the pandemic – Useful tips by Marcus Debaise

    by Marcus Joseph Debaise
    covid19
    Community//

    How to stay healthy and indulge in self-care during the Coronavirus Pandemic? Inputs from Marcus Debaise

    by Marcus Joseph Debaise

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.