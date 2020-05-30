Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Real Place of Family

So many of us have forgotten that the home is the real place we all return to after every journey and adventure: it's the place of rest and true abode! Make it full of bliss and laughters, don't abandon it for the outside "event places".

It was a great shock that the lockdown dragged on this long… the day it was first announced here, I was in school, and I didn’t want to return home “so soon”, it was only the beginning of a new semester after all, but then, what choice did I have when the Federal government announced that all schools be locked in three days?
Begrudgingly, I packed my things and returned home the following day, hoping and praying that it would soon be over and the virus would find its way back where it came from. Alas, it was such hope that kept dragging… but I wouldn’t stop hoping we would wake up the next day and hear that the COVID-19 had miraculously vanished and everything was now back to normal, and so, we could all return to school. It’s been over two months and we are still right here, hoping and believing…
In the midst of the whole thing, I realized a great number of things I probably wouldn’t have learnt if not for the lockdown the COVID-19 caused: it is the real place of family in our lives!
It is a no-brainer that we all get loosely attached to our family members as we advance in age and experience, forming closer and deeper bonds with friends and others, while enjoying the times we get to spend with our friends and treasuring them more. Some of us don’t ever even long for home: it was that bad! But, we never knew.
The smiles we share as a family, the unconditional love, the endless sacrifices we make for one another, the sincerity in our relations, and much more, have become things I have learnt to value immensely in this lockdown period: how else could I have known how much I was missing? And how distant we were really growing away from the people who actually mattered more to us?
Indeed, the lockdown has shown me the real place of family, as I now smile while typing this, because, now, I am assured that: no matter how far or long, the only set of people we can never change or get away from is our family. No matter how bad or terrible, they’re our real fans in any and every situation, and, we have to support one another to really achieve success and true joy in our lives.

