The Pursuit of Excellence

Anyone who knows me would know that I am immensely magnetized by growth! My growth and other people’s growth! Growth requires and embodies what it means to live fearlessly – my favourite subject outside of my life’s purpose.



It is not uncommon for me to reinterview former Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald international radio/podcast guests BECAUSE of their fierce and rapid growth from the timing of the initial interview having transpired until the second or third or fourth guest appearance. I am especially enamored by those who chose to rise and shine in spite of this global pandemic – – that underscores commitment, dedication, and massive focus.



Joy Ross chose to seize and to capitalize upon yet another opportunity, which not only expanded and accentuated her own growth and momentum, but an opportunity which also stood to deepen her ability to further thrive and to flourish. The full details of this new chapter in her life (pun intended) can be heard in the enclosed podcast link. Anyone here who is graciously reading this Feature Article, (thank you) who is also equally receptive to receiving additional inspiration – I would highly encourage you to put the voice to the person I am writing about in this piece – Joy Ross. Simply put, Joy’s personality and her spirit is all too fitting of her namesake. Yet another example of her congruent nature – – the outside being in full alignment with the inside.



I have had the pleasure and the honour of Joy actively becoming a permanent staple in my life as a result of her having stepped into her power, being courageously brave and asking me to be her mentor/coach. Joy had been one of the audience members of an event I had been approached to speak at. After I had presented, I had returned to my vendor booth where I was also selling my handful of published books. Joy had taken the initiative to swing by my booth, generously purchased my books, and struck up a conversation with me; one which would forever change the trajectory of both of our lives given what we have now both come to mean to each other and represent to one another in our lives from that pivotal day, once upon-a-time. I am immensely grateful to the Universe for having positioned us both being in the same place; at the same time. Neither Joy nor myself, believe in coincidences. Crossing paths was not random but rather divine intervention!



The evolving journey, and the evolution process of Joy as seen through the lens of contrasting the version of who she was ‘then’ as compared to the version she has ‘now’ morphed into…is beyond profound. The transformation is undeniable. The credit will always rest with Joy for it was Joy alone, who exercised the initiative in which to seek the tools and the guidance only to then integrate and to apply into her daily living…her mindset…her new habits…her decision-making…her everything. I so admire and immensely respect those such as Joy who fully and completely step into their own power…their worthiness…their deservability. As I prefaced in my last week’s Living Fearlessly weekly newsletter piece, when people do not step into their power…everyone suffers. Truth.



It has always been my viewpoint and my overall perspective, that when people elect to play small in their lives thereby withholding their gifts, their skill sets, their talents, their voice, their advocacy, their lead by example approach for the overall benefit of the collective by shifting the paradigm of change; shifting consciousness, which in turn empowers other people to empower themselves….then not only is this a preventable loss for all but it is also selfish in my humble opinion. Withholding anything meaningful for others to equally share in is counter-intuitive if we are operating within the framework that, “We are all one.” If everyone within our global community of connectedness is to know that they truly matter…that the quality of their lives matter…then we should share not withhold or fade/disappear into the background.



Joy most certainly encompasses and fully embodies the finest of altruistic characteristics for she is unquestionably…an empath…a nurturer…a contributor…a giver…an uplifter…and her light is glaringly bright. This woman has literally and figuratively brought so much Joy to my life. My relationship with her has contributed towards making me a better mentor/coach, mother, person, friend, entrepreneur, and human being. Thank you, Joy, for being exactly who you are. I see you. I feel you. I hear you. I believe in you. Keep Shining! Keep Rising! Keep Going! The world will always need you showing up in fine form!



On behalf of both Joy and myself, we wish to express our wholehearted gratitude for the gift of your time in the reading of this article. We also wish to thank you for graciously taking the time to listen to our high-vibing interview together by clicking onto the enclosed podcast link!



For anyone here who wishes to additionally reach out to connect with either and/or both Joy and myself, it would be our mutual honour and equal pleasure to be of further assistance and support to you in the ways you deem to be a suitable fit. Thank you in advance.

I am exceptionally clear on my purpose…Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

Who is Joy Ross?



Joy is an Author, Visual Artist, Feng Shui Designer, Educator and Speaker, Visionary, Aromatherapist, Aesthetician, and Reiki Master.

With thirty-five years in the service industry developing strong relationships with clients and students alike, Joy has always had a love of sharing her passions!

She brings her unwavering commitment to personal development and a desire to embrace all the joy and deliciousness of life to everything she does! She facilitates learning that deepens self- understanding, knowledge and joy! She encourages her students and clients to actualize their dreams through various modalities and with tools that inspire clarity and alignment through joy.

She is currently penning her first book, Indelible Vision, the inspiring story of her father, Michael Tyrrell’s remarkable life following a devastating mining accident at age 23, that left him near death, totally blind and an amputee, yet moving forward fearlessly to create a life of self-mastery!

