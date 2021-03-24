Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Psychology That Works Behind It

lawn signs

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Lawn Signs
Lawn Signs

Yard signs or bandit signs are smaller advertising options, which are placed on any street-acing lawn or in any property to express support for election candidate by the property owner. Sometimes, these signs are used for promoting a business. The main purpose of these signs is to focus on the political campaigns in some selected parts of the world. 

These lawn signs are practically available in two different types. One is the H Frame, and another one is the I-Frame. Based on your requirements and the amount you are comfortable with paying, you can select any one of these yards you want. By purchasing the yard signs in bulk, you get to save some money as well.

One social proof to address:

People always rely on others for cues on ways to behave, and that includes how to vote. These yard signs are perfect ways to demonstrate that support. However, it is not just about blanketing the neighborhood with signs or just having the most out of these blocks. All it takes for providing a powerful message is one sign and exposure to demonstrate that one selective campaign has support. The effect will remain the strongest in those areas where the name recognition of the candidate is lowest and where signs can boost general awareness simultaneously.

The art of reciprocity:

The yard signs are perfect for reciprocating and encouraging specified supporter-based actions. Some of those actions are social media engagement, calls or letters to editors, block walking, and even some donations.

  • Any favor or gift creates an unconscious sense of obligation in the recipient to return that given favor.
  • So, it is not a good call to give away yard signs for free without collecting the contact information of the recipient or asking a small question.

Affordability will always be the highest reason:

Even though the benefit of yard signs is hard to ignore, but people mostly opt for this form of advertising because of their lowest cost involved. When compared to any form of advertising, these signs are among the cheap ways to advertise a local business. 

  • Any billboard on the popular roadway will definitely cost you around $1000 every month. Then you have the direct mailing campaign, which is somewhat around $2500 to send to 3000 households. A decent TV commercial will take at least $10,000 from your saving bucket. 
  • But, when you compare yard signs with these options, these signs are far more inexpensive and effective at the same time. As affordable materials are used for manufacturing these signs, it won’t cost you more than $.65 per sign.

Undeniable effectiveness to focus at:

Some researchers have stated that around 85% of the customers live or work within a 5-mile radius of the business. So, there are high chances that people will see and appreciate your local signs more than you think. As they are usually easy to set up, you can place them in high-traffic locations and see the change in your business drastically, towards the better side.

    Sarabeth Hartlage

    Sarahbeth Hartlage, Scholar

    SarahBeth Hartlage was born and raised in North Alabama, where she was instilled with a strong love for science and football. She was a National Merit Scholar and was active in the fine arts and historical preservation in her hometown. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Alabama, where she won the school’s Presidential Scholarship – its highest award – among other honors. read more about  SarahBeth Hartlage .

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Improve Your Outdoor Living Space This Summer

    by Cristine Felt
    Community//

    “Always do business with yourself”, With Douglas Brown and Bryan Clayton of Green Pal

    by Doug C. Brown
    Wonder//

    Growing Peace of Mind

    by David Newsom

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.