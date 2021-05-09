The Psychological Impact of Social Media

It includes many variations of stimuli which can induce various responses and because of this, the impact of social media on the mind are seen in several ways. For instance, positive focus on social media impacts certain areas of the brain. According to a social cognitive and affective neuroscience paper, growing likes, including the striatum and the ventral tegment, activate brain circuity implicated stimulation in reward, including the area involved in acquiring likes from others. This sounds contradictory and messy, and that becomes a bit more comprehensible when viewed from a different viewpoint. One of the main components responsible for evaluating the recompense mechanism of human bodies is the ventral tegment region. If social media users get positive responses, their minds fire dopamine receptors that are partly activated by VTA. Again, people should be aware of the influence and risk of misuse of channels used in social media, which are very closely linked to human compensation programs.



Posting on Social Networks

People prefer to share various materials on various social media sites. If you choose to share photos, you prefer to use link in Bio tool. You go to Twitter whenever you want to share small bits of texts like jokes. So much has to do with determining where to publish and it is not even psychological factors which decide what will be published or what will not be posted.



Psychological Motivations

It is an impractical exercise to identify precisely why people write. However, it is easier to comprehend general reasons for sharing by considering certain important social media behaviors. A new essay in the high DA website entitled the social sharing psychology, has contributed to articulating different tiers. If the authors viewed the psychology of posting on FB from a marketing point of view, they took specific psychological stimuli for content sharing. You cleverly tailor the human hierarchy of well-known psychologist Abraham Maslow to the motivations for updating individuals. They are the following:

Physiological Needs: Often people are posting to their friends and families’ health or welfare.

Often people are posting to their friends and families’ health or welfare. Safety and Security: For persons who wish to post content on their Social Media, physical, psychological and financial protection is critical.

For persons who wish to post content on their Social Media, physical, psychological and financial protection is critical. Love and Affection: Users usually would like to share something social recognition from a community or a specific person.

Self Esteem: People tend to quench their reward-oriented minds, which helps to understand why they consistently comment me centered.

People tend to quench their reward-oriented minds, which helps to understand why they consistently comment me centered. Self-Recognition: this part of the social media posting is the most critical part of human needs hierarchy as they announce their achievements and get a new career.

The field of psychology recently started to face reasons for sharing content on social networks. A report entitled why it is shared? presented an experiment in which respondents were invited to document their diary postings and correspondence and to engage in post-study surveys. An analysis showed the motivations for mobile media share. Following monitoring of communication activity, the researchers found there was a significant part in media transmission behavior for social and emotional influence. Overall, the reasons for using social networking networks that teens and young adults have expressed are close to the conventional ways of contact, such as being in contact with peers, planning, getting to know others better and showing themselves more clearly to others. In addition, the researchers revealed in the study that children and teenagers tend to get their identity influenced by the social media. In short, people typically post emotional statements that demand an answer. Given the essence of social media focuses on contact, the primary motive for publishing is to relate with others psychologically. However, this relentless search for social media reception and attention can contribute to some serious psychological issues.