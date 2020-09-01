The Psychological Benefits of Volunteering

Many of the people who volunteer to help their community may not realize how much their work has helped them. Studies on the mental and physical health of people who volunteer repeatedly show how much people benefit from their efforts when compared to others who do not spend time in charitable pursuits. The act of volunteering can have long-lasting positive impacts on those that take part.

Improve Personal Confidence

Volunteer work often involves physical activity that lowers the blood pressure, helps with weight maintenance, and increases blood circulation. The improvement in physical health can increase physical strength and abilities and can lead to increased self-confidence. Additionally, people often feel emotionally stronger and more confident when helping others overcome personal challenges or excel in a personally challenging role.

Boost Happiness Levels

Research shows that the individuals who volunteer become happier over time. The ability to help others can improve self-esteem, so people feel better about themselves and their lives. Many volunteers discover they have less anxiety and depression after they spend time working to help others.

Volunteers often receive training and take part in activities they have never tried before. The new skills look impressive on resumes and may help them obtain jobs they would not have had the ability to apply to before. The exposure to unique situations can help volunteers discover their hidden talents and find the type of work they find rewarding, so they feel comfortable pursuing a new career. These achievements and better career opportunities can also aid with happiness and satisfaction levels for volunteers.

Reduce Some Risks

Volunteers meet and socialize with a variety of people. The opportunity to build a larger social network and spend more time taking part in activities they enjoy could also help boost psychological health. Socializing may reduce the risk of dementia-related diseases, based on the findings of numerous studies’ findings, and could help prevent depression.

There are currently millions of volunteers in the United States. Reports state that about 25 percent of adult Americans volunteer some of their time to help others. Anyone can become a volunteer and reap the rewards of doing good works.