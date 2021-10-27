The Protection Of Legacy and the Passing Down Of Memory: Ion Dolnescu 🇷🇴

Legacy is never for sale. Money cheapens the power of something, which can be passed down through different generations. No. Your legacy is not for sale. It cannot be, for sale. When it comes to family inheritance, there is more than the material world. There is more than the hype in feeling that one can sell something for monetary gain. Legacy, memories, and a family name ranks higher than something, in which money cannot buy.

When it comes to the worth of a family home, there are different layers, which are unspoken. There was labor, which went into the family home. Every day, Mom and Dad got up early, in order to establish a steady home for the children. Such was the way. They started the morning with different things. Sacrifices were made in order to maintain a healthy and loving home. You never went hungry, and you always had a warm bed to sleep in.

Casa batraneasca nu se vinde. The old house is not for sale.

So, let’s talk about the money factor. There are those, who wish to sell the home in order to rise higher in the socio-economic sector. Yet, who says that one cannot do that, while still maintaining one’s home? Building, crafting, creating, and producing can still take place in that casa batraneasca. One simply must hold onto memory and the sacred delights, in which it entails. The blessings of such a home is what moves one into a higher frequency. Memories, labor, and legacy are the most intimate treasures, that one can buy. They are truly intimate and sacred, without a doubt-without question.

Listen to me, sisters

And to you my brothers, who quarreled

It’s a sin, it’s not just right, it’s not right

To sell the house that heated you

The family home is not to be sold

Anything holy isn’t to be sold

Children are still coming to it to carol. . .

They don’t know that the parents aren’t alive, anymore

The family home is not to be sold

The parental threshold is not to be sold;

Out of so many dear and holy places

Mothers eyes are still watching us

Everyone of us would need money,

We all have kids and times are tough,

But, how could you sell the window,

The one at which mum used to wait for us?

We will give it away and they’ll change the locks,

And, they’ll also give it new windows

And walking passed it, someday,

It will look at us like we’re strangers

We will leave life someday

And our parents up there will ask;

How’s their dear house doing,

Who’s caring for it, today?

How’s their dear house doing?

Who’s caring for it today?

In life, sometimes there are the moments of agony and desperation. When people are desperate, rationality goes our thewindow. It goes out the window, “that mum used to wait for us?” Tough times will cause people to sell their own children-even bodies. For this song, one does not have to be that extreme. Nevertheless, one comprehends the deeper message. It’s a painful outlook when children begin to ponder over the selling of one’s legacy and memories. Yet, when temptation arrives, simply remember one thing.

Money will always run out. However, through perseverance, always remember that one will still have the, house. Should times get tough, and the world gets cold, there will always be the house, where childhood stories, were told.

Ion Dolnescu