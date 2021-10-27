Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

The Protection Of Legacy and the Passing Down Of Memory: Ion Dolnescu 🇷🇴

Lessons In The Securing Of Family Legacy, Through Ion Delanescu's Recording Of, "Casa batraneasca nu se vinde!" 🇷🇴

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Legacy is never for sale. Money cheapens the power of something, which can be passed down through different generations. No. Your legacy is not for sale. It cannot be, for sale. When it comes to family inheritance, there is more than the material world. There is more than the hype in feeling that one can sell something for monetary gain. Legacy, memories, and a family name ranks higher than something, in which money cannot buy.

When it comes to the worth of a family home, there are different layers, which are unspoken. There was labor, which went into the family home. Every day, Mom and Dad got up early, in order to establish a steady home for the children. Such was the way. They started the morning with different things. Sacrifices were made in order to maintain a healthy and loving home. You never went hungry, and you always had a warm bed to sleep in.

Casa batraneasca nu se vinde. The old house is not for sale.

So, let’s talk about the money factor. There are those, who wish to sell the home in order to rise higher in the socio-economic sector. Yet, who says that one cannot do that, while still maintaining one’s home? Building, crafting, creating, and producing can still take place in that casa batraneasca. One simply must hold onto memory and the sacred delights, in which it entails. The blessings of such a home is what moves one into a higher frequency. Memories, labor, and legacy are the most intimate treasures, that one can buy. They are truly intimate and sacred, without a doubt-without question.

Listen to me, sisters

And to you my brothers, who quarreled

It’s a sin, it’s not just right, it’s not right

To sell the house that heated you

The family home is not to be sold

Anything holy isn’t to be sold

Children are still coming to it to carol. . .

They don’t know that the parents aren’t alive, anymore

The family home is not to be sold

The parental threshold is not to be sold;

Out of so many dear and holy places

Mothers eyes are still watching us

Everyone of us would need money,

We all have kids and times are tough,

But, how could you sell the window,

The one at which mum used to wait for us?

We will give it away and they’ll change the locks,

And, they’ll also give it new windows

And walking passed it, someday,

It will look at us like we’re strangers

We will leave life someday

And our parents up there will ask;

How’s their dear house doing,

Who’s caring for it, today?

How’s their dear house doing?

Who’s caring for it today?

In life, sometimes there are the moments of agony and desperation. When people are desperate, rationality goes our thewindow. It goes out the window, “that mum used to wait for us?” Tough times will cause people to sell their own children-even bodies. For this song, one does not have to be that extreme. Nevertheless, one comprehends the deeper message. It’s a painful outlook when children begin to ponder over the selling of one’s legacy and memories. Yet, when temptation arrives, simply remember one thing.

Money will always run out. However, through perseverance, always remember that one will still have the, house. Should times get tough, and the world gets cold, there will always be the house, where childhood stories, were told.

Ion Dolnescu

https://alchetron.com/Ion-Dol%C4%83nescu
https://youtu.be/1KXS1g5Mo_I
https://open.spotify.com/album/30zFM4Xp98qU5eBB23Z5NO

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    What This Entrepreneur Taught Me About The Power Of Having The Right Mentor

    by Sofia Vargas
    Community//

    Mark Miller of The Legacy Lab: “Take leadership personally”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    What Does a Legacy Look Like?

    by Deborah Heiser, PhD
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.