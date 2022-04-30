Contributor Log In
The Promise of Patience Part II: Your Journey to Peace of Mind

“Patience is the best remedy for every trouble.” ~ Plautus

Urgency might have been the force that led you to success in the past. The urgency of creating actions aimed to win might have been an advantage that helped you stand out in the world of business. 

A sense of urgency may have accelerated your earlier career, yet is it still serving you? 

You may not have realized that with urgency comes impatience. 

And impatience calls forth stress and frustration, which can lead to feelings of overwhelm, restlessness, and lack of motivation. Eventually, you may experience physical symptoms, such as high blood pressure, stomach upset, fatigue, and burnout. Overall, impatience can be detrimental to your well-being. 

On the other hand, patience can have beneficial effects. Patience provides a sense of calm and ease in times of adversity. As you practice patience, your experience of stress, anxiety and overwhelm begins shifting to that of happiness, joy, and relief. This can have a positive impact on your mental, physical and spiritual well-being.

So, you can navigate your actions with a sense of urgency or a sense of calm — impatience or patience. The cultivation of patience, through the ensuing practices, will aid you on your journey to peace of mind…  

Teach others

“If you want something done well, do it yourself” is a proverb that the Type-A woman can relate to. Yet, what if, when someone does a task incorrectly, you were to let go of frustration and take action to show them how it’s done? You would help someone develop a new skill and become more understanding by seeing things from their perspective. Not only could you gain patience by teaching others, you’d also free up your schedule by delegating with confidence that the job will be done properly. 

Listen 

Don’t let your mind’s chatter eclipse the sounds of the present moment. At times you may feel a sense of urgency to take immediate action. The noise in your head is telling you to go, go, go, pushing you, so that you feel annoyed with the story your husband is telling or distracted from your child is sharing about their day. Listening to the dialog in your mind creates impatience, taking you away from being fully present and enjoying those you truly care about. Instead, tune in. Let the precious sounds of life fill your ears and your soul. You might even find your calm. 

Be flexible

Let go of your high expectations and perfectionism. They can only lead to frustration and annoyance. When you adjust your expectations, imperfection no longer holds you back from enjoying life’s journey. As you become more flexible and accepting, you may find outcomes that are even better than you expected.     

Push the pause button

You might think you need a positive outcome right now! Yet a great way to practice patience is to push the pause button on your desires. Take a walk before dessert, wait a day or two before purchasing the item you want, or practice a mindful exercise before jumping into your day. You may find gratification or peace of mind in the delay itself.   

Be grateful

There’s always something to be grateful for, especially at times when you feel frustrated and impatient. When you choose to be grateful, you invite calm and ease into your experience. Minor irritations and inconveniences caused by impatience no longer matter. Speak a positive mantra when you feel impatient, such as, “this moment will pass” or “all is well”, and see how quickly impatient thoughts disappear.

For more tips on developing your patience, claim my free gift 5 Tips to Increase Your Patience. This Tip Sheet will show you ways to:

  • Pause and enjoy the moment
  • Embrace your achievements
  • Anticipate the unexpected
  • Lighten up

Healthy wellbeing begins with patience, which guides your journey to peace of mind. And peace of mind allows you to feel more joy and ease.

Dr. Whitney Gordon-Mead

Dr. Whitney Gordon-Mead, Speaker, Certified Life Coach, Ordained Minister at Intuit Wisdom, LLC

About Dr. Whitney Gordon-Mead:

 

I sold my successful financial planning business and founded Intuit Wisdom so I could help successful, high-achieving women enjoy their success without sacrificing their health, wellbeing, relationships, and dreams.

 

As an International Speaker, Certified Master Trainer, Certified Accelerated Evolution Coach, Spiritual Counselor, and Ordained Minister, I’ve coached and counseled powerful professional women, business owners, and executives worldwide to experience physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual balance.

 

Amidst my three+ decades of research and experience, leading up to my doctoral degree in metaphysics, I was able to heal from fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue, post-traumatic stress disorder, and burnout. As a result, I designed a system for accelerated wellbeing that is rooted in metaphysics. I now use this proven system to empower each client to align with her essential authentic self, master her own wellbeing, and experience greater freedom and fulfillment in all areas of life. From relationships, work, and finances to family, health, and quality of life - there are no limits! What’s unimportant falls away. Magic happens, synchronicity.

 

Living in South Florida with my husband, Dean (the love of my life), and my cat, Whimsy, allows me to do the things I love, like spending time outdoors, boating, relaxing on the beach, and hiking. I also enjoy concerts and musicals, reading, writing, traveling, and investing.

 

My dream is a world where every woman says “YES!” to herself. I believe that life is not meant to be endured; it IS meant to be enjoyed!

