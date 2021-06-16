The Problem of Multi-Tasking

A lot of us would really like to believe that we are excellent at multitasking but that is probably not the case. Scientists have studied the brain during “multitasking” and found that our brains don’t really like to do two things at the same time. Instead, it tries to switch really quickly between the two things you are trying to do at once. The problem? Your error rate goes up by 50%. Therefore, whether you are doing small daily tasks or one big thing, it would seem that it is better to rather put all your focus on one thing and completing it, instead of trying to spin all the plates at once.

Curb your enthusiasm

It is great to have many lofty goals, it’s what fuels us. The problem is trying to achieve them all at once. It is therefore better to have two lists, one with all the things you wish to achieve in your life and another, much smaller one with the things you are working on currently. If you try to achieve too much at once, you are almost certain to get overwhelmed, which will only make your goals that much harder to achieve.

2. Be realistic

It is a nice thought to put all your goals into neat little boxes, but life can be messy. Sometimes you are expected to do multiple things at once. But here you still can give each item its own slot of an hour or two. With good planning, you can get everything done, one at a time, and not worry about the other things while you are focusing on the task at hand.

3. Prioritize

When you have more than one project to focus on, you are going to frustrate yourself if you don’t prioritize your tasks. It is human nature to want to do the easy and fun stuff first, but we all know it doesn’t go away and is always at the back of your mind. Each day should start with naming one big thing that needs to get off your list. It may not be a fun job, but imagine yourself at the end of the da and how good it feels to have it in the bag. That should provide the motivation to just focus and do it.

4. Manage expectations

If there is one thing that causes more errors than a lack of focus, then it’s pressure. If you plan your tasks and you see that you cannot get everything done in the right timeframe, you have to communicate it to others. Be honest. Tell them exactly what is on your plate and what a realistic timeframe is to complete their task according to the high standards that you set for yourself. When people see that you are responsible with your time management, they will be more inclined to accommodate you by pushing out a deadline or delegating some of your work to another person.