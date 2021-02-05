Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Preordained to Purposeful journey

We all are thrown into this world with no prior warning. The family, economic condition, caste, religion etc. we are born into is not of our choosing.

As we get older, some of us discover our purpose, align our passion and are able to direct our precious energy towards fulfilling that. But many of us, start plodding away at a seemingly preordained course. Much like our birth!

But, we can, nay must change.

And it starts with taking a detour using the 4P life compass!

The first P – Pause

Yes, it seems counter intuitive at first. Aren’t we supposed to utilize every moment to its fullest? Not true. A few moments of pause is essential in living life to its fullest. To catch our breath, enjoy the beauty and just breathe without a care in the world. In our professional lives this pause could mean … Yes a career break. Or maybe less dramatic – consciously cutting back on our work hours. Sleeping an extra hour every night.. Then move on to the next P

The second P – Process

With our lives getting busier and our physical and digital world getting inundated with news, opportunities, fear, joy …, we seldom have time to process it all right? But once we have hit Pause, it suddenly gives us breathing room to actually start Processing it gradually. Maybe analyze that Friday meeting you so look forward to. Why? Is it because it gives you a chance to showcase new ideas unscripted to a new audience? Is that a clue on what could become a side hustle? Or doing a retrospect on what jobs you really liked? Was it in some way related to a people first culture the company had? Probably an indication then of where you like to thrive versus where maybe where you are now?

The third P – Pivot

This is arguably the hardest of the Ps. Because it actually involves taking concrete action and venturing into unchartered territory. Self-doubt, misgivings, imposter syndrome, societal judgment – these are part of the pivot. But without embarking on this Pivot, the Pause and Process are essentially worthless. The permission to “allow oneself the discomfort” is crucial to pivoting.

And the fourth P – Proceed

If Pivot is taking the Exit off the highway, Proceeding is giving oneself the permission to chart one’s course along the new by lanes and country roads after taking the exit. Strange lands, new people, different dialect – yup it will look different and the occasional urge to get back on the known highway will be compelling. Stay the course on this new path.

But it doesn’t stop here. Thy cycle of 4Ps needs to be part of one’s life map. Constantly assessing against one’s course. And by doing this right it will lead us to the final P – Purpose.

That’s my read of life. Starting with what is seemingly Preordained, using the Pause, Process, Pivot and Proceed formula to get to our Purpose driven life

ASHWIN KRISHNAN, Empathy, Education, Empowerment

Mine is a typical Indian immigrant story: an Engineer who became an Engineering Manager, who grew antsy and segued into Product Management then rose to VP and SVP. During those years I fancied I was innovating and experimenting, but in reality I was wearing a corporate straitjacket. Constrained by my industry’s insular mindset, I became a slave to the definition of my job. Inevitably, I ended up dissatisfied.

So, I did something unusual for a man in my position: I stopped to reflect. I searched my life and talents for what was fulfilling and had purpose. I discovered I enjoyed storytelling to promote understanding. I loved mentoring and helping people become the best version of themselves. Importantly, I realized I was still passionate about the tech industry, particularly the issues surrounding privacy and ethics.

Today, I’m pursuing my passions. I like to think of myself as an accelerator of technology and positivity. I’m the COO of UberKnowledge, bringing cybersecurity awareness and training to demographics that are underrepresented in the industry. I speak at conferences highlighting the need for a sharper focus on the ethics surrounding the technology industry.  I write articles and blog posts using analogy to simplify technology trends and complex topics like AI and IoT. I host podcasts with CISOs and other industry experts. The purpose of these is not to sell snake oil or products but to bridge the chasm between security vendors and customers so that the real problems can be solved to make the world a safer place. Underpinning all of these efforts is my belief that life’s purpose for us all is simply to connect. And the best way to do that is through generous and positive gestures.

