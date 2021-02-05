The Preordained to Purposeful journey

We all are thrown into this world with no prior warning. The family, economic condition, caste, religion etc. we are born into is not of our choosing.

As we get older, some of us discover our purpose, align our passion and are able to direct our precious energy towards fulfilling that. But many of us, start plodding away at a seemingly preordained course. Much like our birth!

But, we can, nay must change.

And it starts with taking a detour using the 4P life compass!

The first P – Pause

Yes, it seems counter intuitive at first. Aren’t we supposed to utilize every moment to its fullest? Not true. A few moments of pause is essential in living life to its fullest. To catch our breath, enjoy the beauty and just breathe without a care in the world. In our professional lives this pause could mean … Yes a career break. Or maybe less dramatic – consciously cutting back on our work hours. Sleeping an extra hour every night.. Then move on to the next P

The second P – Process

With our lives getting busier and our physical and digital world getting inundated with news, opportunities, fear, joy …, we seldom have time to process it all right? But once we have hit Pause, it suddenly gives us breathing room to actually start Processing it gradually. Maybe analyze that Friday meeting you so look forward to. Why? Is it because it gives you a chance to showcase new ideas unscripted to a new audience? Is that a clue on what could become a side hustle? Or doing a retrospect on what jobs you really liked? Was it in some way related to a people first culture the company had? Probably an indication then of where you like to thrive versus where maybe where you are now?

The third P – Pivot

This is arguably the hardest of the Ps. Because it actually involves taking concrete action and venturing into unchartered territory. Self-doubt, misgivings, imposter syndrome, societal judgment – these are part of the pivot. But without embarking on this Pivot, the Pause and Process are essentially worthless. The permission to “allow oneself the discomfort” is crucial to pivoting.

And the fourth P – Proceed

If Pivot is taking the Exit off the highway, Proceeding is giving oneself the permission to chart one’s course along the new by lanes and country roads after taking the exit. Strange lands, new people, different dialect – yup it will look different and the occasional urge to get back on the known highway will be compelling. Stay the course on this new path.

But it doesn’t stop here. Thy cycle of 4Ps needs to be part of one’s life map. Constantly assessing against one’s course. And by doing this right it will lead us to the final P – Purpose.

That’s my read of life. Starting with what is seemingly Preordained, using the Pause, Process, Pivot and Proceed formula to get to our Purpose driven life