“The PR Girl” Shruti Dahibavkar Building Bridges For Creatives

Public relations (PR) is the process of generating positive media coverage for a company. PR results in increased good will felt toward a company from its target audience of consumers. Using PR as a tactic to promote products or services requires creating a list of media contacts and pitching them story ideas. Shruti Dahibavkar is a 25-year-old Mumbai based female entrepreneur who holds a master’s degree in entertainment media and advertising and has been working as an entertainment publicist since 2016 with wide expertise in image-making and PR strategies.

The main goal of a public relations department is to enhance a company’s reputation. Staff that work in public relations, or as it is commonly known, PR, are skilled publicists. They are able to present a company or individual to the world in the best light. The role of a public relations department can be seen as that of reputation protector.

Public Relations being one of Shruti’s favorite subjects while pursuing her graduation helped her in choosing her career path without any hesitation.

Not only must the company relate constructively to consumers, suppliers and dealers, but it must also relate to a large number of interested public. The business world of today is extremely competitive. Companies need to have an edge that makes them stand out from the crowd, something that makes them more appealing and interesting to both the public and the media.

The public is the buyers of the product and the media is responsible for selling it. A public is any group that has an actual or potential interest in or impact on a company’s ability to achieve its objectives. Public relations involve a variety of pro­grammes designed to promote or protect a company’s image or its individual products. The most important part about online business is being able to target the right audience. Once you know your target audience you can then leverage your influence to become an authority figure.

Ways that PR Helps in Marketing Your New Business

Raises awareness. PR marketing makes people aware that you exist. When marketing your new business, a consistent public relations program helps build general awareness of your product, service or brand. A PR strategy also supplements any direct marketing and advertising efforts, and helps increase your website’s rank in Google so people can more readily find your business. Draws in new customers. Another way that PR helps in marketing your new business is to attract new customers. When your products or services receive press coverage, your brand gains credibility among customers. A positive news story about your business will influence customers to choose your brand’s product or service over competitors that get no media exposure. Entices investors. In marketing your new business, utilizing PR can attract investors to your brand, which is especially beneficial when you’re just starting out. A carefully planned PR strategy can generate positive media coverage, giving you a better negotiating position with potential investors. Additionally, well-executed PR makes your business appear larger and more established, which can help you secure partnerships and funding.

Her vision is to build bridges towards greater opportunities for creatives in the city“Travelling state to state wasjust the start and I paved pathways for artists and businesses alike to connect with in the future. I made a home for my city across the country.As a young entrepreneur years ago she quickly learned the obstacles creatives face: the lack of a platform, funding, and self-doubt. Her goal is to provide what she yearned for at 18: opportunities.

Not many understood me. I couldn’t put my vision to words, so I simply executed what I stated. I stated that I wanted to open doors, but that is no longer true. I built bridges.

In the long run my goal is to merge art of all forms with community development. I’ve been told that it will difficult to do so. To change communities for the better through art that is. Public relations can be challenging and it takes skillful strategies, a creative mind, and confidence. However, no challenge is impossible for The PR Girl.

Her MOTO is simple, to make people famous through online platforms. Right now they’re doing exactly that.

