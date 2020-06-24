Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

“The PR Girl” Shruti Dahibavkar Building Bridges For Creatives

I wanted to open doors, but that is no longer true. I built bridges.

By
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur

Public relations (PR) is the process of generating positive media coverage for a company. PR results in increased good will felt toward a company from its target audience of consumers. Using PR as a tactic to promote products or services requires creating a list of media contacts and pitching them story ideas. Shruti Dahibavkar is a 25-year-old Mumbai based female entrepreneur who holds a master’s degree in entertainment media and advertising and has been working as an entertainment publicist since 2016 with wide expertise in image-making and PR strategies.

The main goal of a public relations department is to enhance a company’s reputation. Staff that work in public relations, or as it is commonly known, PR, are skilled publicists. They are able to present a company or individual to the world in the best light. The role of a public relations department can be seen as that of reputation protector.

Public Relations being one of Shruti’s favorite subjects while pursuing her graduation helped her in choosing her career path without any hesitation. 

Not only must the company relate constructively to consumers, suppliers and dealers, but it must also relate to a large number of interested public. The business world of today is extremely competitive. Companies need to have an edge that makes them stand out from the crowd, something that makes them more appealing and interesting to both the public and the media.

The public is the buyers of the product and the media is responsible for selling it. A public is any group that has an actual or potential interest in or impact on a company’s ability to achieve its objectives. Public relations involve a variety of pro­grammes designed to promote or protect a company’s image or its individual products. The most important part about online business is being able to target the right audience. Once you know your target audience you can then leverage your influence to become an authority figure.

Ways that PR Helps in Marketing Your New Business

  1. Raises awareness. PR marketing makes people aware that you exist. When marketing your new business, a consistent public relations program helps build general awareness of your product, service or brand. A PR strategy also supplements any direct marketing and advertising efforts, and helps increase your website’s rank in Google so people can more readily find your business.
  2. Draws in new customers. Another way that PR helps in marketing your new business is to attract new customers. When your products or services receive press coverage, your brand gains credibility among customers. A positive news story about your business will influence customers to choose your brand’s product or service over competitors that get no media exposure.
  3. Entices investors. In marketing your new business, utilizing PR can attract investors to your brand, which is especially beneficial when you’re just starting out. A carefully planned PR strategy can generate positive media coverage, giving you a better negotiating position with potential investors. Additionally, well-executed PR makes your business appear larger and more established, which can help you secure partnerships and funding.

Her vision is to build bridges towards greater opportunities for  creatives in the city“Travelling state to state wasjust the start and I paved pathways for artists and businesses alike to connect with in the future. I made a home for my city across the country.As a young entrepreneur years ago she quickly learned the obstacles creatives face: the lack of a platform, funding, and self-doubt. Her goal is to provide what she yearned for at 18: opportunities.

Not many understood me. I couldn’t put my vision to words, so I simply executed what I stated. I stated that I wanted to open doors, but that is no longer true. I built bridges.

In the long run my goal is to merge art of all forms with community development. I’ve been told that it will difficult to do so. To change communities for the better through art that is. Public relations can be challenging and it takes skillful strategies, a creative mind, and confidence. However, no challenge is impossible for The PR Girl.

Her MOTO is simple, to make people famous through online platforms. Right now they’re doing exactly that.

Connect with Shruti Dahibavkar – https://instagram.com/shrutid2895

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Suzie Cornell & Wendy Zipes Hunter: Be persistent (but not a stalker)

by Ben Ari
Community//

“The Days Of Little Black Books Are Over! Share Contacts, Networks And Name Drop As Much As Possible”

by Yitzi Weiner
Community//

Publicist Rockstars: “Don’t take yourself too seriously” with Jamie Izaks

by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.