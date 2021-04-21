The power we need now is being resilient

The COVID19 pandemic is still in the elevating mode. Human lives are now around the dreadful virus. Everyday is a challenge for us in the corona battle !! Don’t panic, don’t worry.. We’ll eradicate the virus. Lets be strong both physically & mentally. We’ll all fight together to save our world, save our lives. I’ll share you few quotes to make us strong during our tough times..

Be on your guard, stand firm in the faith. Be courageous & be strong 1 CORINTHIANS 16:13

What define us is how well we rise after falling – Author unknown

You never know how strong until being strong is the only choice you have !!

Resiliency is one of greatest assets and one of the greatest weapon we can use to our battles – Steve Gutzler