The Power To Own Your Life Lies Within You

Your past does not define you, and neither do your issues. You can find the strength inside yourself to change the trajectory of your life and find your true purpose.

By Chaufa Nguyen, Mindset Coach

It does not matter how many self-help books you read if you do not know how to put those words into action. Even if you know what you want to do, your mind can throw up a seemingly endless stream of fears and doubts to prevent you from moving forward.

Thankfully, there is a way to overcome all the things holding you back. To find it, you have to figure out your true passion. Only then will you be able to access the innate and unshakeable belief that comes from doing what you were destined to do.

How I Found My Purpose

I have been where you are. I struggled with imposter syndrome, perfectionism, and the need for external validation in my life, and it was not until I did all the deep work that I realised how powerful our mindsets are.

My first business was a flop. I invested tons of money into things like business coaches and online marketing strategies, but it was just a constant struggle.

So I worked on myself and my mindset and worked out what I was passionate about. And once I had discovered this, I changed my business completely to align with it.

When I truly believed in myself and the value I had to offer, it had a dramatic effect on my fortunes. I started signing clients. And I realise in hindsight that it does not matter how many different business strategies you have, if you do not believe in your purpose, your why, and your work, nothing will be able to sell it.

How To Overcome Imposter Syndrome

After I realised the immense power I had, I wanted to help other women find that within themselves. And the first step to unlocking their potential is finding a way to conquer the imposter inside.

To achieve this, I developed a 6-month course called Ditch The Imposter, which provides one-to-one mindset coaching for female entrepreneurs. It works like this:

Step One – Find Your Why: We find your unshakeable why, your innate purpose, by figuring out why your business is important to you and what achieving your goal would mean.

Step Two – Identify Your Limiting Beliefs: By identifying the stories you tell yourself about you, others and the world, we work out how these stories have negatively impacted your life and what opportunities you have missed out on.

Step Three – Shift Your Mindset: We dive deep into your life experiences to find evidence why your limiting beliefs are not true. Then we turn these beliefs into expanding and growth-oriented beliefs.

Step Four – Redefine Who You Are: We will envision what your ideal life, situation and self would be. What kind of person are you, how do you show up in life and business, what do you now believe?

Step Five – Create New Habits: We will create an action plan of the routines and habits you need to implement and maintain on a daily basis in order to show up powerfully and confidently in your business, make more money, and do work that lights your soul on fire.

You At Your Most Powerful

When you reach the end of the course, you will feel very different. You will feel like the person you have always been destined to be, the greatest and most powerful version of you.

You will finally feel confident in your worth and value, and you will know that your best self is going to impact the world and the lives of others through your business.

You will have overcome the fears and doubts that held you back from doing the necessary work to make your dream business a reality, while feeling in complete alignment with where you are now, where you want to be and all the things inside you that will get you there.

And you will be the master of your own destiny with your true purpose clear in your mind.