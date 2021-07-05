Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Power of Your Subconscious Beliefs That Hold You Back (and how to change them)

Your results come down to the subconscious beliefs that you may not even KNOW YOU HAVE. What the heck are subconscious beliefs? These are stories and rules you’ve picked up over your lifetime that you believe to be true, but are not necessarily grounded in any truth. They keep you stuck in roles, behaviors, and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo by Giulia Bertelli on Unsplash
Photo by Giulia Bertelli on Unsplash

Your results come down to the subconscious beliefs that you may not even KNOW YOU HAVE.

What the heck are subconscious beliefs? These are stories and rules you’ve picked up over your lifetime that you believe to be true, but are not necessarily grounded in any truth. They keep you stuck in roles, behaviors, and patterns that might not be serving your highest self.

Ever heard of the record-breaking sub-four-minute mile? Watch the video above to learn how a worldwide belief held us back for centuries!

Your relationship with alcohol is also governed by decades of subconscious beliefs and conditioning from society.

Beliefs that aren’t even scientifically true.

Beliefs that are incredibly disempowering and limit who you are.

In the video above, watch how I debunk a few common beliefs: alcohol helps me sleep . . . and a drink makes me more confident. How about the belief non-drinkers are boring? Something passed down in the American consciousness for centuries!

In Become Euphoric, students get the step-by-step process to uncover every subconscious belief they have around alcohol and ruthlessly examine them for truth and debunk them.

I also share a belief that kept me stuck about becoming an entrepreneur and coach. So once you learn this process, it serves you in life for any belief that’s holding you back.

Let me know what you think!

Ready to change your subconscious beliefs? Join us in Become Euphoric, an 8-week program to take a break from alcohol, debunk the subconscious beliefs that don’t serve you, and build up your dream life instead.

    Karolina Rzadkowolska, Transformation coach at Euphoric Alcohol-Free

    I’m a life and transformation coach passionate about helping you transform your relationship with alcohol and design a life that's way bigger than a beverage. I founded Euphoric Alcohol-Free, a space to discover your best life away from alcohol grounded in happiness, choice, and individuality—the very things I needed to make the best decision of my life. I had a love/hate relationship with alcohol, that made me feel small, stuck, and like I wasn't living up to my fullest potential. When I finally embarked on an alcohol-free experiment, I found the most incredible euphoric lifestyle and challenged myself to smash my self-limiting beliefs. I dived deep into self-development and transformation and realized I was done sitting on the sidelines of my own life and developed the practices I needed to become the star instead. I hope to share this beautiful life-affirming lifestyle with you and help you build the life of your dreams. Learn more about an alcohol-free life and get alternative drink ideas at www.euphoricaf.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Your subconscious mind creates 95% of your life.

    by Olga Blias
    Community//

    How to change your limiting beliefs

    by Sarah Cirigliano
    Community//

    How To Create The Reality You Want

    by Geoff Pilkington
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.