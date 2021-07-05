The Power of Your Subconscious Beliefs That Hold You Back (and how to change them)

Your results come down to the subconscious beliefs that you may not even KNOW YOU HAVE.

What the heck are subconscious beliefs? These are stories and rules you’ve picked up over your lifetime that you believe to be true, but are not necessarily grounded in any truth. They keep you stuck in roles, behaviors, and patterns that might not be serving your highest self.

Ever heard of the record-breaking sub-four-minute mile? Watch the video above to learn how a worldwide belief held us back for centuries!

Your relationship with alcohol is also governed by decades of subconscious beliefs and conditioning from society.

Beliefs that aren’t even scientifically true.

Beliefs that are incredibly disempowering and limit who you are.

In the video above, watch how I debunk a few common beliefs: alcohol helps me sleep . . . and a drink makes me more confident. How about the belief non-drinkers are boring? Something passed down in the American consciousness for centuries!

In Become Euphoric, students get the step-by-step process to uncover every subconscious belief they have around alcohol and ruthlessly examine them for truth and debunk them.

I also share a belief that kept me stuck about becoming an entrepreneur and coach. So once you learn this process, it serves you in life for any belief that’s holding you back.

Let me know what you think!

Ready to change your subconscious beliefs? Join us in Become Euphoric, an 8-week program to take a break from alcohol, debunk the subconscious beliefs that don’t serve you, and build up your dream life instead.