Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Power of Thought To Create A Life You Love

Three First Steps to Gain Control of Your Mind to Create a Life Empowered, Passionate, and On Purpose.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

By now most of us have heard that our thoughts create our reality.  The Buddha said that 2,600 years ago.  How could something said so long ago still be relevant today?  And what does that really mean?  Isn’t reality, reality?  Don’t we all live in the same reality?  Actually, no, we do not all live in the same reality!    We all live in our own version of reality.  This is even more apparent today as we get our news and information from our phones and computers where algorithms feed us information that fits our world view, severely limiting new ideas and viewpoints

Two people can witness the same event and when questioned about that event they often tell quite different stories.   How can that be?  Didn’t they see the same thing?   That can be because the world you live in reflects your thoughts, your values, and your beliefs.   Your thoughts, values, and beliefs come from your family, your church, your education, your community, the city in which you live.    Our beliefs become our thoughts, our thoughts become our actions, and our actions create our world…the friends you choose, the car you drive, the clothes you wear, and where you choose to spend your time.

Everything we see around us was first created in the mind of someone…cars, buildings, homes, clothes, art, airplanes, everything!   Everything in your life came from your mind.   Therefore, our thoughts create our world.  And that puts YOU in the driver seat of your life because you are in charge of your thoughts.  But we are not taught that in school.  We are not taught that we control our minds.   We are not taught how to control our thoughts, so we end up thinking and allowing our thoughts to control us or allowing someone else to tell us what to think.   So, when you change your mind, you change your world.   

The world you live in reflects your energy, focus, and beliefs.  This means that you are in control of the world you live in.   And if you do not like what you have created, the apartment, the job, the car, then you have the power to change it.   That is great news!  But how exactly do you do that?  To create a new life, you must think new thoughts.  Below are the three first steps to help you create new thoughts, live empowered, and create the life you desire.

1. AWARENESS

Awareness is the first step to transformation.  Being aware that you have the power to control your thoughts puts you in control.   Start noticing your thoughts.   What are you thinking about when you are driving?  What are you thinking about when you are taking a shower, cooking dinner, or eating lunch?  What are you thinking about when your boss or coworker is talking to you?   Being aware of what you are thinking brings you into the present moment where your power is.   If you are thinking about the past or the future you are thinking about things that do not exist and that will create anxiety, stress, and frustration.  Being fully present with your thoughts allows you to be in control and make decisions from your heart.

2. UNDERSTANDING

Understanding that you are in control of your mind allows you to take control of your life.   If you are not in control of your thoughts then who is?   Your parents, your spouse, advertisers?   When you accept that you are in control of your mind you are no longer the victim of circumstance.   You can change your mind, change your thoughts, and therefore change your life.

3. PRACTICE

Once you accept that you are in control you then have the power to create change in your life.  But this will not happen overnight.   Just like the life you have now did not emerge overnight, it is years in the making.  It will take time to change your old habits, patterns, and beliefs.   It will take practice and dedication and you will make mistakes.  But that is ok!   Be gentle with yourself and allow yourself the space to grow.  Meditation is a powerful practice to teach you how to notice your thoughts and not get triggered by them.   There are a lot of meditation teachers, apps, and schools.  Take some time to try a few out and find the one that works for you.  Remember that this will take time and be easy with yourself.    Just like going to the gym to change your body may take a month or two to see results, meditation is the “gym” for your mind and it may take a few months to get in the groove and see results.   You are a powerful creator!   Now what is that you want to create?   Thoughts create, so chose from your heart!

    Lisa Delores, Meditation Teacher & Life Coach at Lisa Delores

    I was in management in the hospitality industry working ten hour days, holidays and weekends, feeling physically, mentally, and emotionally beat up at the end of the day.  I was burnt out and miserable!   I wanted out and I felt stuck.   I felt like I was a flame that was about to go out if I did not find a new way to live.  Then the best thing happened!  I was let go from my position.  I was shocked, scared, and had no idea what I would do next.  I looked around and knew there were other people out there just like me who were looking for passion and purpose in their lives and I wanted to help.  So, I went back to school and became a Certified Life Coach to help others to discover their passion and live their dreams.    I am a meditation practitioner and a certified meditation and imagery teacher.   I know what you are going through the pain and frustration you feel,  because I was there.  I was dying inside.   I was able to transform my life through the practice of meditation, imagery, and life coaching to discover my passion.  I now live my life empowered and on purpose.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why Life Is A Mirror Reflecting Your Inner World

    by Tony Fahkry
    Recipe to Be Your Best Ever You
    Community//

    A Recipe for Being Your Best You

    by Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino
    Purpose//

    How to Shape Your Own Reality by Dreaming Bigger

    by Ashmi Pathela
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.