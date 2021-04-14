Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Power of The “One Simple Question” Outreach Script

Getting pitched constantly on LinkedIn or an email inbox can get old, fast. We’re aware of this, and that’s why all of our outreach scripts always pose a question to the prospect. The results we get from posing a simple question are tremendous, and here’s why: They’re crafted to be easily answered When we ask […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Amy Hirschi | Unsplash
Amy Hirschi | Unsplash

Getting pitched constantly on LinkedIn or an email inbox can get old, fast.

We’re aware of this, and that’s why all of our outreach scripts always pose a question to the prospect.

The results we get from posing a simple question are tremendous, and here’s why:

They’re crafted to be easily answered

When we ask questions in our messaging, the idea isn’t to get the prospect to tell us their biggest problems or worries in their business. Rather, we ask questions that illicit a simple response.

For example, for a client who does email consulting: “Do you use Klaviyo?”

(Klaviyo is an email marketing software common amongst eComm companies)

The question doesn’t come off as salesy, intrusive or aggressive. It’s a simple question that generates a “yes” or a “no”, and from there an organic conversation can be opened that hopefully leads to a consultation call.

They’re short and sweet

No one has time to read through a lengthy message, especially not an unsolicited cold outreach message. Our entire message is made up of a first line and a quick question, like this:

Hey, NAME- Love the work you’re doing with XYZ company.

Quick question, do you use Klaviyo?

Best,
John Smith

A prospect can open this email and read it in its entirety in 5 seconds or less, then choose to shoot a quick reply in 5 more seconds.

They spark organic conversations

Depending on the prospect’s response, a very casual, organic conversation is born. If someone gives an unfavorable answer, we thank them for their time and move on.

But if they reply “yes”, “I’m interested”, “tell me more” or something along those lines, we’ve already framed the conversation to lead to a call.

We reply with our offer pitch, schedule a call, and, hopefully, land them as a client.

We still pitch them just as we would with an initial cold message, it’s just delayed behind a question to open the conversation.

Question scripts are very effective, are low-barrier to the prospect, and generate promising conversations at scale.

If you’re interested in learning more about Omnichannel Cold Outreach and how we can help you on a Pay-Per-Call basis, feel free to visit our website:

www.knowledgex.us

    Christian Bonnier, Thrive Global Campus Editor-at-Large from SUNY Binghamton

    I am a freshman at Binghamton University studying Accounting in the School of Management. I also co-host the Real Talk University Podcast where my friend Andre and I interview entrepreneurs to provide insight and advice to our college-aged target audience.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Austin Distel | Unsplash
    Community//

    How to Set Key Metrics For Your Outreach Campaigns – And Hit Them Consistently

    by Christian Bonnier
    Campaign Creators | Unsplash
    Community//

    How to Structure A Cold Outreach Message

    by Christian Bonnier
    Community//

    Reasons Why Email Marketing Fails & How Klaviyo Specialists Can Help

    by Sunny Jones

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.