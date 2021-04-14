The Power of The “One Simple Question” Outreach Script

Getting pitched constantly on LinkedIn or an email inbox can get old, fast.

We’re aware of this, and that’s why all of our outreach scripts always pose a question to the prospect.

The results we get from posing a simple question are tremendous, and here’s why:

They’re crafted to be easily answered

When we ask questions in our messaging, the idea isn’t to get the prospect to tell us their biggest problems or worries in their business. Rather, we ask questions that illicit a simple response.

For example, for a client who does email consulting: “Do you use Klaviyo?”

(Klaviyo is an email marketing software common amongst eComm companies)

The question doesn’t come off as salesy, intrusive or aggressive. It’s a simple question that generates a “yes” or a “no”, and from there an organic conversation can be opened that hopefully leads to a consultation call.

They’re short and sweet

No one has time to read through a lengthy message, especially not an unsolicited cold outreach message. Our entire message is made up of a first line and a quick question, like this:

Hey, NAME- Love the work you’re doing with XYZ company.

Quick question, do you use Klaviyo?

Best,

John Smith

A prospect can open this email and read it in its entirety in 5 seconds or less, then choose to shoot a quick reply in 5 more seconds.

They spark organic conversations

Depending on the prospect’s response, a very casual, organic conversation is born. If someone gives an unfavorable answer, we thank them for their time and move on.

But if they reply “yes”, “I’m interested”, “tell me more” or something along those lines, we’ve already framed the conversation to lead to a call.

We reply with our offer pitch, schedule a call, and, hopefully, land them as a client.

We still pitch them just as we would with an initial cold message, it’s just delayed behind a question to open the conversation.

Question scripts are very effective, are low-barrier to the prospect, and generate promising conversations at scale.

