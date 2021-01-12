The Power of the Mindset: Re-wiring your thoughts and learning from Setbacks

Nearly all of us hit a wall at some point in our lives, it’s inevitable. Be it due to loss of employment, a relationship gone sour, a loved one who has passed on, or even your business plans caving in – we all experience loss and have our way of coping with it.

However, when we are faced with that inevitable loss, a window of opportunity also opens. Bouncing back from these losses and actually using them to your advantage may be easier than you think.

Rewiring the Mindset for Success – How to get over pain and loss

Many things in life often don’t go as planned, and when that happens, you find yourself in a very lonely, desolate and unfamiliar place. The pain can be indescribable and you feel as if that’s the end of the line for you.

Don’t worry, friend – you’re not alone. Learning how to manage fear, anxiety and other negative emotions after experiencing any kind of loss is the key, and one of the best ways to unlock this key is through mindfulness practices, including:

Hypnotherapy

Hypnosis is one of the most common forms of mindfulness practices, being distinct from other forms of meditation as it is intention-based – encouraging the mind to communicate with our bodies through colours, symbols, feelings, images and a lot more.

When induced in a state of hypnosis, your mindset is open (way more open) to suggestions, which can make change more conceivable and real progress a possibility, no matter how harrowing your circumstances may be. The subconscious state of your mind is more accessible – an area which is otherwise very heavily guarded – causing us to completely ignore mindset-based solutions which were there the entire time!

Reiki

This century-old mindfulness practice stems from Eastern medicine in Japan. Think of it as a form of mindfulness to tune the body – kind of like a guitar that’s tuned to play the perfect notes. When you tune a guitar to be more on key, it strikes just the right chords, doesn’t it?

Reiki does the same, causing your mind, soul and body to function in unison, creating an existence that is far more aware. For example, during a session, the Reiki practitioner will use his/her energy or ‘chakras’ to adjust intricate vibrations throughout your body. Theoretically speaking, the tuning of your body’s vibrational frequency in order to find the right energetic equilibrium results in much improved mental, physical and spiritual wellness.

Counselling

A mindfulness counsellor can help hone your mindset so that it becomes more aware of the present moment, as opposed to one that’s still dwelling in the past. They will help you let go of regrets or negative sentiments which are preventing you from moving forward and also resolve unnecessary fears and insecurities about the future.

Unleash The Leader In You – Now!

As if life’s challenges weren’t enough, the pandemic has thrown us into a downward spiral, exacerbating our circumstances several times more.

