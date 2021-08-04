Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The power of Surrender!

When first hearing about this lesson I didn’t have a clue what it meant.
I was taught to keep taking action until you drop. Because heaven forbid you to be lazy. I was also taught as a little girl that I was lazy. So this was of the utmost importance that I work hard so I would not be labeled such a terrible fate!
Rest was not in my vocabulary.
I read the book “The Surrender Experiment” by Michael Singer and that lifted my lid of understanding it a bit better.
This was the week that I truly embraced the concept.
I had this idea of writing a .99 book last summer on one of my quiet walks.
I had never written a book…but I thought how difficult could it be.
Away I went…taking courses to help me with this new discovery.
The book was launched in January of this year.
Sure…I took all the actions to let people know about the book..but it was pretty quiet and I got focused on my piano studio and a Fictional Book.
Then this surrender lesson hit me with something so unexpected that I was in shock and awe!!
My book hit the Amazon Best Sellers list this week.
I cried and cried and cried some more for being so overwhelmed with the generosity of this unexpected gift.
My book hit #3 and #4 this week!!!
That is the lesson.
Do what inspires your heart, then let it go, again and again. Be open to receiving the incredible gift in whatever way is best for your path.

We don’t need to know all the workings of our path and the best way to Be is to let it go and follow your heart and intuition!

A.C. Biedermann

    Andrea Biedermann, Entrepreneur/ Published Author/ Creator of Online Course/ CEO of a private Piano teaching Studio at Andrea Biedermann

    Born in a small town to parents who owned a business.

    I grew up in an entrepreneurial life.

    Decades later I became an Entrepreneur. My center is music and music teaching.

