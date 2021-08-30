The Power of Sound Captures the Transformation of Energy in Stunning Detail

Many homeowners and business owners alike struggle with selecting art and creating a unique reflection within interior spaces. Artist and photographer Jordan-Lee Garbutt brings a completely new concept to the table with his latest exhibition, “The Power of Sound.” Jordan-Lee Garbutt’s talent is unquestionable, and his customer reviews say nothing less – with beautiful words from incredible customers who are beyond pleased with their purchases, that are sometimes even assisted with Jordan helping his clients through the selection process and as a result are exuberant about the new look and feel of their space. The last exhibition includes CONNECTED – the only Artwork in “The Power of Sound” series that shows no source or end, CELEBRATION- an electrifying piece that elicits numerous eruptions and finally PROPOSAL – a unity of paths and souls bound by love. This international artist will undoubtabley be a household name by the end of this year.

“My mantra is to change the consciousness of the world, by opening people up to new experiences and emotions, that affect their outlook in positive ways,” said Jordan-Lee Garbutt, Artist and Photographer. “As a photographer, it is fascinating to capture something that you cannot see with the human eye.”

Jordan-Lee Garbutt truly provides not only a unique gift, but a one-of-a-kind opportunity to create unique indoor living spaces with photographic art. Additional collections include “THE LIVING GALLERY” – an experimental space that is forever changing and evolving and “THE JOURNEY OF LIFE” based on photos of the artist’s international travels and experiences. Jordan-Lee Garbutt creates a profound sense of feeling with every one of his photos his customers purchase. In addition, all printing is done in the USA, each work of art is museum grade quality with verified archival material and inks used, and all artwork is original, sure to please the savvy art buyer. Last, when you sign up for Jordan-Lee Garbutt’s newsletter on the website below, subscribers will receive a free 26-page E-Guide on “How to Choose Art of Your Home.”

“My art is all about building a ‘fairly’ repeatable process, letting go of what I couldn’t control and controlling what I could. As a result, it gave me, including the process freedom to create,” said Jordan-Lee Garbutt, Artist and Photographer. “After the first photograph, I knew I had to automate the process. Nobody would ever have the reactions to capture what I did based on reflexes alone.”

About Jordan-Lee Garbutt

After graduating with distinction at the top of his photography class. Jordan followed his dreams and moved to Cape Town to be at the heart of the South Africa’s entertainment industry. Working his way up from making coffee and washing dishes on ground zero, he would soon feel the industries heartbeat. Three short seasons along, and Jordan had assisted on shoots from stock libraries to magazine editorials. His road has taken him to the jugular of his trade, where he assisted the likes of award-winning photographers such as Annie Leibovitz and Vincent Dixon. A guest speaker at the Photo and Film Expo’, Africa’s largest photographic event in 2015, Jordan has grown and evolved. The Director, once full-time photographer captured the industry with his exhibition, “The Power of Sound”. Its successes have seen him featured on major online, print and television media platforms across South Africa. Jordan’s plans for the future comprises of creating a variety of photographic series, as well as getting a TV series that he has created and filmed. For more information or to purchase, please visit: https://www.jordanleegarbutt.com/.