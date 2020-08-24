Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Power of Social Responsibility

The power of social responsibility in any size company, is a great way to show employees, partners and customers that you care.

Implementing empathy & sensitivity to local communities and to social cause projects could impact your business in a very positive way.

If you are a coherent and authentic leader, embracing a field which resonant with your culture and branding could highlight the values of your company, make you stand out, and give you a competitive advantage.

By the end of the day, companies thrive because employees, partners and customers trust their products, services, solutions and coherence of implementing their values.

Hello,

I am Avigail Berg-Panitz – wellness expert, social entrepreneur and owner of TheSoundWell.

www.linkedin.com/in/avigailberg

I invite you to participate in our project – SilentSoundSpace To Recharge Vitality and Reduce Stress in a public place – A municipality project.

Please view a presentation

In time of uncertainty and anxiety in the community, lets end the stress mess

MAת Holistic Health

avigailberg, Wellness expert, Holistic Therapist, Owner of TheSoundWell at TheSoundWell

  • Avigail Berg-Panitz, MA
  • Avigail has a account

TheSoundWell-Vibroacoustic Therapy Owner, Wellness Expert, Motivational Speaker, LinkedIn Teacher, Writer

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

