It’s A Possibility For Us All

Nothing has shed more light on our need for self-education more than the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last year, our world has gone through so much change, it is almost difficult to imagine. Students have been forced to retreat to their homes for distance learning. Business professionals and workers alike have been sent away from their offices, workspaces, and storefronts only to wonder if they’ll ever return. We’ve spent more time in our homes than ever before, and that has brought with it a new desire for learning, development, and betterment.

The power of self-education is no doubt a possibility for all us, especially as we continue to place an even heavier reliance and dependance on technology in the wake of the pandemic.

The eLearning Market Is Booming

With the advent of Zoom, webinars, eCourses, and eBooks, the eLearning market is effectively booming. This market provides interested perpetual learners with the opportunity to explore a variety of topics, areas of inquiry, and subject matter to further their knowledge, skills, and understanding of their most passionate interests.

According to recent projections, the “e-learning market worldwide is forecast to surpass 243 billion US dollars by 2022.” Not only is this an impressive statistic, but it also paints a picture of a generation that is becoming increasingly interested in self-education.

What Is Behind The Push?

It is difficult to say exactly what is behind this push as of late. However, some theories revolve around an increase in technology accessibility, new solutions on the web, a wider pool of resources for interest self-education students, and unique and immersive experiences that don’t try to mimic conventional education – instead, these platforms are making their very own identities that are beginning to resonate with interested learners across generations.

Is Online Education Here To Stay?

Again, it is also difficult to say whether or not online education is here to stay – at least in the K-12 realm. The COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to immediately and rapidly implement distance learning practices for public school students. Over 1 year later, many schools are still embracing a hybrid approach, leveraging the inclusivity of online education when in-person learning isn’t possible. However, it is expected that K-12 will eventually return to complete in-person instruction.

Similarly, universities around the world took the necessary steps to de-densify classes by shifting to online education. And while many universities already offered hybrid programs that combined online learning with in-person instruction, the world of higher education has never done so at such a large scale prior to the pandemic. And again, like K-12, it is expected that higher education will eventually return to complete in-person instruction in the near future.

In terms of self-education, online education provides a strong advantage. For people interested in self-education, they’re looking for change. They’re looking for growth, and they’re looking for something that can change their life. They want to build knowledge around areas they share a genuine interest in, and they want it on their own terms.

Wealth Dragons Is Providing That Self-Education Experience

Vincent Wong co-founded Wealth Dragons in 2009. As a self-education platform, Wealth Dragons provides users with rich and engaging content that allows them to build their knowledge of investing and financial decisions. Today, Wealth Dragons is a billion-dollar company dedicated to self-development.

“For us, it was all about building something that added value to people’s lives. Success doesn’t revolve around what you have or what you buy – it revolves around the type of person you are. And self-education, self-development, and perpetual learning are the keys to success.”

