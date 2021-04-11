Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Power of Self-Education

It’s A Possibility For Us All Nothing has shed more light on our need for self-education more than the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last year, our world has gone through so much change, it is almost difficult to imagine. Students have been forced to retreat to their homes for distance learning. Business professionals and workers […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It’s A Possibility For Us All

Nothing has shed more light on our need for self-education more than the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last year, our world has gone through so much change, it is almost difficult to imagine. Students have been forced to retreat to their homes for distance learning. Business professionals and workers alike have been sent away from their offices, workspaces, and storefronts only to wonder if they’ll ever return. We’ve spent more time in our homes than ever before, and that has brought with it a new desire for learning, development, and betterment.

The power of self-education is no doubt a possibility for all us, especially as we continue to place an even heavier reliance and dependance on technology in the wake of the pandemic.

The eLearning Market Is Booming

With the advent of Zoom, webinars, eCourses, and eBooks, the eLearning market is effectively booming. This market provides interested perpetual learners with the opportunity to explore a variety of topics, areas of inquiry, and subject matter to further their knowledge, skills, and understanding of their most passionate interests.

According to recent projections, the “e-learning market worldwide is forecast to surpass 243 billion US dollars by 2022.” Not only is this an impressive statistic, but it also paints a picture of a generation that is becoming increasingly interested in self-education.

What Is Behind The Push?

It is difficult to say exactly what is behind this push as of late. However, some theories revolve around an increase in technology accessibility, new solutions on the web, a wider pool of resources for interest self-education students, and unique and immersive experiences that don’t try to mimic conventional education – instead, these platforms are making their very own identities that are beginning to resonate with interested learners across generations. 

Is Online Education Here To Stay?

Again, it is also difficult to say whether or not online education is here to stay – at least in the K-12 realm. The COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to immediately and rapidly implement distance learning practices for public school students. Over 1 year later, many schools are still embracing a hybrid approach, leveraging the inclusivity of online education when in-person learning isn’t possible. However, it is expected that K-12 will eventually return to complete in-person instruction.

Similarly, universities around the world took the necessary steps to de-densify classes by shifting to online education. And while many universities already offered hybrid programs that combined online learning with in-person instruction, the world of higher education has never done so at such a large scale prior to the pandemic. And again, like K-12, it is expected that higher education will eventually return to complete in-person instruction in the near future.

In terms of self-education, online education provides a strong advantage. For people interested in self-education, they’re looking for change. They’re looking for growth, and they’re looking for something that can change their life. They want to build knowledge around areas they share a genuine interest in, and they want it on their own terms.

Wealth Dragons Is Providing That Self-Education Experience

Vincent Wong co-founded Wealth Dragons in 2009. As a self-education platform, Wealth Dragons provides users with rich and engaging content that allows them to build their knowledge of investing and financial decisions. Today, Wealth Dragons is a billion-dollar company dedicated to self-development. 

“For us, it was all about building something that added value to people’s lives. Success doesn’t revolve around what you have or what you buy – it revolves around the type of person you are. And self-education, self-development, and perpetual learning are the keys to success.”

To learn more about Wealth Dragons, visit their website today.

Keywords: Wealth Dragons, Self-Education, Self-Development, Online Education, Online Learning.

    Imran Tariq

    I am a serial entrepreneur and #1 Best Selling Author. My agency focuses on driving traffic to businesses whilst also defending their reputations online. My hobbies are to spend time with my wife or read more books to improve my skills and remove any obstacle. I believe we are only one book, one phone call, one idea away from our next biggest breakthrough.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Andrew Scivally: “We aren’t slowing down”

    by Charlie Katz
    Community//

    “Team Communication Is Key” with Sanjoe Jose

    by Charlie Katz
    How COVID-19 Will Redesign The World
    Community//

    How COVID-19 Will Redesign The World

    by Emma Jackson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.