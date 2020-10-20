Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Power of Prayer & Meditation

It has been a challenging year. People are turning to prayer and meditation to settle their anxiety. There are countless benefits to prayer and meditation! Whether you’re religious or not, you can learn to enter a relaxed state of mind. It’s essential to live in peace. Here are some of the benefits of prayer or meditation: It […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
The Power of Prayer &amp; Meditation - Bride Ministries

It has been a challenging year. People are turning to prayer and meditation to settle their anxiety.

There are countless benefits to prayer and meditation! Whether you’re religious or not, you can learn to enter a relaxed state of mind. It’s essential to live in peace.

Here are some of the benefits of prayer or meditation:

It Controls Anxiety

A large number of the population struggle with stress and anxiety. Medicine doesn’t always help; meditation is a physical way to control your breathing so that you can settle down. Set a designated time for meditation and feel how it will change your mindset.

It Promotes Emotional Health

Meditation is a great way to sort through your emotions and discard the ones that are harming you. If you have never known how to grapple with your feelings of hopelessness or tension, you can learn to put them away and focus on peace and belonging.

It Helps With Creativity

If you’re an artist who suffers from creative blocks, try meditation. When you learn to understand the depths of your emotions, you’ll find the ideas trickling back to you; soon, you’ll be back to painting or singing, using a different mindset.

Connect With The Environment

Prayer helps you to connect with the environment. If you love nature or want to spend more time outside, find a comfortable spot, and breathe until your spirit flows with the wind. You’ll soon crave that time outside with the birds and flowers.

Creates Positive Feelings

When you meditate to clear out negative feelings, you can focus on emotions like kindness and generosity. The very act of giving to another human being can help you feel great for the rest of the day. We are not meant to be hard on other people; we were designed to live in harmony. Meditation helps with that.

Prayer and meditation are not just words used in sermons; they can help with your physical health, too. If you’ve never tried before, there is no more critical time in history to seek the path of peace.

Bride Ministries Teal Logo

BRIDE Ministries, Pastor at BRIDE Ministries

In 2012, Dan Duval launched BRIDE Ministries. Since then, the group has acted as an internet-focused ministry based his spiritual teachings. Dan's podcast Discovering Truth is but one of the many outreach methods that the ministry utilizes. They have also developed unique forms of outreach in their BRIDE Ministries Institute, BRIDE Ministries Church, as well as their own forms of conferences, small groups, and Prayer Resources.

These outreach methods are focused on connecting with those that most need spiritual healing. To date, they have helped numerous individuals suffering from Satanic Ritual Abuse, Government Sponsored Mind Control, and other less spoken of issues. It is the mission of the ministry to have an impact upon the individual, so that they may in turn impact their nation—placing the Word of God at the center of it all.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Unplug & Recharge//

10 Minute Self Healing Meditation for Relief from Injury, Illness, Pain, and Negative Thoughts

by Caroline Jordan
Community//

The Importance and Benefits of Meditations

by Nirdesh Singh
Wisdom//

A Master Meditation Teacher Shares How to Destress in 16 Seconds

by Catherine Grace O’Connell

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.