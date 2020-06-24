Originally, Lorna Jane Clarkson began designing clothes because of her dissatisfaction with workout clothes on the market, but when the women in her fitness classes began to take notice, she realized she had an opportunity to improve the lives of others. With her clothes, Lorna could help women look good and feel good, empowering them to chase their dreams and build incredible lives for themselves. Inspired by this mission, Lorna spent nights and weekends at her dining room table designing and sewing outfits. Eventually, she took a leap of faith and quit her day job to make activewear full-time. Now, with hundreds of stores across the world, her eponymous line of activewear represents a global movement of women thriving.

I recently spoke with Lorna about her Active Living philosophy, the importance of prioritizing well-being, and her advice for aspiring entrepreneurs. Here’s what she had to share with the Thrive Global community.

The Active Living Philosophy

As a fitness instructor, Lorna has always used her Active Living philosophy to guide her life. For Lorna, this mindset is marked by a commitment to move her body every day, nourish herself with healthy foods, and believe in the power of possibility. Now, with her activewear brand, she’s able to share this philosophy with women across the globe.

“What’s great about Active Living, and I think what makes it so appealing to today’s women, is that it makes being fit and healthy really simple to achieve,” Lorna reveals. Even women with hectic schedules are able to adopt this philosophy, and Lorna truly believes it’s a secret weapon.

Physical, Mental, and Emotional Well-Being

Lorna understands that you need to be at your fittest and healthiest to do your best work. However, the pressures of running her own business can sometimes get in the way, so she’s established some rituals that keep her on track. She hopes that Thrive readers embrace some of these habits to support their well-being. Here are her tips:

Move every day, even if it’s just a small walk to get some fresh air or simple stretches while watching TV.

Nourish your body with the nutrient-rich foods that help you think, feel, and perform at your best.

Get plenty of sleep. Seven to eight hours per night is optimal.

Manage your stress. Whether it’s yoga and meditation or small breaks between meetings, take time to center yourself and renew your energy.

Drink enough water. Hydration has a tremendous impact on your mind and your body.

Maintain a positive mindset and remember the importance of gratitude. A small shift in mentality can have a huge impact.

Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

“If you don’t believe in yourself and your dream then it will be almost impossible to convince others to believe in you,” Lorna concedes. Once you form an unwavering belief in yourself, Lorna suggests starting as soon as you can. “There will never be the perfect time to quit your day job and begin making your side hustle the real deal, but I think the longer you wait, the harder it gets,” she admits.

Starting your own business is not easy. “It takes commitment, it takes determination, and it takes a whole lot of resilience to chase down your dreams and stay focused enough to create change,” says Lorna. That being said, she hopes that she is living proof that it’s possible to start with nothing and create something you can be proud of: “If my story can inspire and motivate other women to chase their dreams, then I want to do that.”