Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Power of Positive Thoughts

Affirmations For When You're Just Tired Of It All

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo by Francisco Moreno on Unsplash

Mental resilience is just as important as spiritual and physical strength. We all have gone through so many changes to our life and environment during the past year. Pandemic fatigue is real. We find ourselves balancing friendships, relationships, work, and home, and sometimes, it just gets overwhelming, juggling the new challenges of trying to be supermen and women and keep it all together can lead to so much more stress.

The evening news drones on and sometimes it just takes a toll on our anxiety levels and just weighs us down. I’ve spent nights tossing and turning with an anxious mind, and I’m sure many of us have. The not knowing, can subconsciously get to us, make us tired, and social distancing, having to tuck a mask in our pocket and line up outside of a store and wait so that they don’t go over current capacity limits can make you grumpy. Yes, even my sweet-natured self tends to get into a Debbie Downer mode. I used to enjoy chatting a bit with the person in front of me or behind me, but now all I get back is a wide-eyed stare and no one is in the mood for conversation, even the brief kind of banter about the weather or current news. I try to deal with things as humorously as possible, but even I can get to feeling like a comedian landing a lop-sided joke with a bad mic and an unresponsive audience. People are overall tuned out, and just simply tired.

Aside from unplugging from the television and stopping your doomscrolling, there are some things that we can do to just get into a healthier mindset. If you find yourself heading down the grumpy person’s path, or just going ballistic waiting in the check-out lane when someone cuts in front of you trying to avoid the long line, take a deep breath, step back from the situation, and give yourself a little pep talk. Realize that other people are probably dealing with a lot on their plate too. No, hitting the other person in front of you with a shoe probably isn’t the best way to deal with frustration and you might be escorted out of the store (or worse) I say this jokingly of course, but we’ve all been in that situation figuratively.

Repeat after me, “Do not worry about the things that you cannot control”. Just do your best to protect yourself and your environment and breathe. Create a happy place, somewhere that you can escape to that allows you to just disconnect from the world, seriously, detach, don’t grab your phone every five minutes to find enrichment, create something with your hands instead; try to avoid the news as much as possible. Focus on what is in your space that brings you happiness and triggers joy, be it a pet, a crossword puzzle, tending to a plant (growing something and nurturing it is a wonderful idea) Engage in something that gives you a sense of true completion, like a jigsaw puzzle, something that you can feel, dive deep into.

The point is to show and tell yourself that you are okay in this space, that you will still thrive, there will still be a tomorrow and to slow ourselves down to appreciate the life around us. Similar to an anxiety attack exercise, find something that you can see, feel, taste, smell, hear. Focus on your heartbeat, your breathing, your rhythm, now, find your why. What can you do to improve the circumstances, can you reach out to someone? Try talking your emotions through even if it is just to yourself, and come from a place of action rather than reaction.

Sleep, if you need to, by that I mean try to incorporate a normal routine and don’t stray too far from your regular sleep patterns, it is easy to stay up way too late for your own good, but if you need a small nap, if we do not sleep for two hours or three or well into the night or day, it can refresh us.

These steps have worked for me previously, and I have found myself relying on them when life gets a little too hectic and I’m ready to lose it.

Claim your power back. You’ve got this.

#WEEKLYPROMPT, #FATIGUE, #PANDEMIC, #DISCONNECTING, #AFFIRMATIONS, #BALANCEDLIFE

    Elaine Hamilton, Contributing Writer, Photographer, Author

    Elaine is a Blogger, Freelance Fashion Photographer, and a Contributing Lifestyle Writer.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    The Waiting Game
    Community//

    The Waiting Game

    by Chris Panteli
    Community//

    Life Lessons I learnt from my dog during COVID

    by TammyAnne
    Image via Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    6 Tips for Staying Mindful, Even When You’re Tired

    by Leo Babauta

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.