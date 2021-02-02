The Power of Positive Thinking and How it Can Increase Self Esteem

Have you ever met someone who was so positive about life, you wish you felt that way as well?

YOU CAN!

Positive thinking is a powerful tool. Our minds control our thought processes and can be the catalyst for living a happy and positive existence or a life filled with doom and gloom.

2020 was a particularly tough year for all of us, we were thrown into unknown territory and the information we were given from contradictory, confusing and most of all scary to say the least. So, it’s no wonder that more and more people have been finding it difficult to remain positive. 2020 brought more stress, anxiety and depression and I truly believe that we are now entering a mental health crisis as a result.

Having said that, there are always ways in which we can all improve our Mindset, resulting in us being able to change our life for the better as well. So, if like a lot of others, you have been struggling a little more then usual, here are some useful tips for a better 2021

If you are faced with a negative thought, re-frame it and change it to a positive one. Remember the movie, “Pollyanna?” Her father taught her the “glad game.” She encouraged the town to find things to be glad about. Eventually, they did and were happier than ever before. Finding a more positive statement to support you is incredibly powerful and can be used for any negative thoughts you may be having.

Surround your life with positive people. Go to events which bring you joy or have special meaning. Invoke positive memories whenever you can. Take some time to think back to what brought you joy as a child etc. We get so bogged down in everyday life, that we forget about the things we enjoy. So often, when we look back at those things and begin doing them again, we remember why we enjoyed them and realise that they still bring us joy.

There is a saying, “It’s the simple things in life that make me happy.” Find those simple pleasures, no matter how small or insignificant they may be. They are yours to enjoy. We have a happy knack of overcomplicating life which brings with it the stresses and anxieties that we feel. Life is like business. Keep it simple and it will flow with ease.

We’ve all heard the saying, “Laughter is the best medicine”, especially for a heavy heart. Be around people who make you laugh; it really is quite contagious. Try and stay away from negativity as much as you can, and yes that includes family members too. We all have at least one member of the family who lives with a doom and gloom attitude. This spreads like wildfire if you’re not careful and it’s all too easy to get sucked in.

Love yourself; nurture the inner you; this goes for you guys too. Self-love isn’t just for us women. You need to look after yourself too. love others, and most of all be kind. Greet the postman in the morning, or give a hug to someone who needs it most. And if you’re the one that needs it the most that day, be extra kind to yourself, recognise what you need and do it. It might be doing something you enjoy or might be taking a step back from you every day and taking some time off for yourself to just take stock and re-charge your batteries.

Give back – Help someone less fortunate than yourself. Volunteer your time for a charity, at a nursing home or hospital etc. helping others helps everyone. It makes them feel good and it makes us feel good. It’s a win-win and when you give, you receive ten-fold.

Remember, what you do affects others. If you are negative, people will start to shy away from you. However, if you are positive, you will be surrounded by people who wish to be in your company. Always congratulate yourself on your achievements, no matter how big or small you think they are, these need to be celebrated and recognised!

Positive thinking breeds positive results!

Begin your day in a positive manner. Nothing is worse than getting up in a grumpy mood. It not only sets the tone for that day’s events, but it impacts your family too. Buy some flowers for your home, open the curtains and let the sunshine in. Also, add more light to your home if needed. Light has a direct effect on your mood. We all know that after a few days of it looking gloomy outside we start to feel its affects, and then as soon as a sunny day comes along, we instantly feel better.

Changing the overall way in which you view life can make all the difference. Try not to dwell on the negative aspects, as this can spiral out of control and a negative thought can become a negative life. Focus on the positive blessings in your life. Turn off the bad news, too much exposure to negative media can be harmful and affect your mental health. Channel your thoughts in the direction of goodness. It may be a cliche, but take time out to smell the roses, literally!! Give thanks for all you have each and every day; and be generous to those who have nothing.

Take a look at the smiles on your children’s faces. Nothing in the world can negatively impact the feelings those smiles invoke. Live life to the fullest and enjoy every precious moment.

“Never get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.” – Dolly Parton.

