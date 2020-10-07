The Power of Persuasion

Consumption has now become the primary form of self-identity and self expression. This is a widely accepted fact of life especially among younger age groups.

There was a time when persuasion was easy to recognise – we used to call it advertising. However through social media we have now all become part of the very process of persuasion itself. Some form of commercial exchange is now often involved with the activities we engage in. The world works in such a way that the things we think we are using for free, are actually paid for by companies that we grant the privilege to advertise to us.

When someone gives us something, we often feel the need to give back. It’s part of our evolutionary make up and is a basic skill of our survival. The key lesson here is to provide information and advice that is helpful and positive to others. If we dispense unpleasant information our association with it creates a negative impact, often leaving us disliked. There is then little hope of us exerting any influence on others.

Having Authority

To employ influence yourself it helps to become a recognized authority on a certain subject. People respect others who are credible experts in their field. Influencing ability can now be seen all over social media – companies will pay these ‘influencers’ to advertise what they are selling. You will need an audience and be able to produce high quality content that will engage your followers. Who you are and how you are, as a person, will impact your message.

If you properly implement the strategies of maximum influence you’ll persuade others not only to want what you want but also to be eager to do what you want. There are many other opportunities to make money advertising companies’ products and services. It can be a really good way to make a nice side income and definitely worth investigating further. Companies are always keen for you to help them improve their brand awareness.

Having Power

Power increases your ability to persuade and influence others. We pay attention to powerful people because we know they can create change. This can be seen in people who possess knowledge and expertise. On the other hand, something may be persuasive simply because of who is saying it rather than what is being said. Be aware of your strengths and weaknesses. Evaluate your habits and behaviours. Develop a clear image of what your most powerful self is like and then fully embody that person.

Having Integrity

In the process of changing or reforming attitudes or behaviours, it is important to ensure that you are doing so in alignment with what you yourself value. This will help you to protect yourself from being swayed by what others are telling you. Having some knowledge of the principles needed to exert influence can help you to recognize when you are being influenced. We all want and need things from other people. We not only want to influence others to our way of thinking we also want them to follow, trust and accept us. We all want what we want – when we want it.