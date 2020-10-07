Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Power of Persuasion

The age of 'influencing' is here and cemented itself as a social normality within society. If somethings is not endorsed by the ones we love and idolise, then is it worth buying? And does this 'power of persuasion' come with any sort of responsibility?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
power-of-persuasion

Consumption has now become the primary form of self-identity and self expression.  This is a widely accepted fact of life especially among younger age groups. 

There was a time when persuasion was easy to recognise – we used to call it advertising.  However through social media we have now all become part of the very process of persuasion itself.  Some form of commercial exchange is now often involved with the activities we engage in.  The world works in such a way that the things we think we are using for free, are actually paid for by companies that we grant the privilege to advertise to us.

When someone gives us something, we often feel the need to give back.  It’s part of our evolutionary make up and is a basic skill of our survival.  The key lesson here is to provide information and advice that is helpful and positive to others. If we dispense unpleasant information our association with it creates a negative impact, often leaving us disliked.  There is then little hope of us exerting any influence on others.

Having Authority

To employ influence yourself it helps to become a recognized authority on a certain subject.  People respect others who are credible experts in their field.  Influencing ability can now be seen all over social media – companies will pay these ‘influencers’ to advertise what they are selling.  You will need an audience and be able to produce high quality content that will engage your followers. Who you are and how you are, as a person, will impact your message. 

If you properly implement the strategies of maximum influence you’ll persuade others not only to want what you want but also to be eager to do what you want. There are many other opportunities to make money advertising companies’ products and services.  It can be a really good way to make a nice side income and definitely worth investigating further.  Companies are always keen for you to help them improve their brand awareness. 

Having Power

Power increases your ability to persuade and influence others. We pay attention to powerful people because we know they can create change.  This can be seen in people who possess knowledge and expertise. On the other hand, something may be persuasive simply because of who is saying it rather than what is being said. Be aware of your strengths and weaknesses.  Evaluate your habits and behaviours.  Develop a clear image of what your most powerful self is like and then fully embody that person. 

Having Integrity

In the process of changing or reforming attitudes or behaviours, it is important to ensure that you are doing so in alignment with what you yourself value.  This will help you to protect yourself from being swayed by what others are telling you. Having some knowledge of the principles needed to exert influence can help you to recognize when you are being influenced.  We all want and need things from other people.  We not only want to influence others to our way of thinking we also want them to follow, trust and accept us.  We all want what we want – when we want it.

    Chris Panteli

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Harness The Power of Persuasion To Improve Communication

    by Khushboo Singh
    photo credit: © Leigh Prather-stock.adobe.com
    Community//

    what is it about change that scares us so?

    by Mark Rogers
    Time Well Spent//

    Full Transcript: Time Well Spent Founder Tristan Harris on Recode Decode

    by Thrive Global

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.