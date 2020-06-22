Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Power of Patience in a Pandemic Pause

Learn why cultivating patience can be good for your physical and emotional health.

By

I admit it: I am a jack rabbit. I like to hop to it and get things done. Give me a project and I’ll start immediately just so I can get it off of my to do list. The problem is, sometimes in my haste, I make mistakes. I admit that I have no tolerance for voicemail doom loops. I have been known to bang a phone against the desk and scream, “give me a real person!” (It doesn’t work.)

So now, in the social-distance and isolation, my ability to get things done quickly seems to have taken a second seat. While remaining plenty busy, there’s a different pace. I don’t jump up to go to the post office, rush to a meeting, or schedule a luncheon. Yet, I hear other folks becoming impatient, tapping their feet and insisting that we move back to “normal” (whatever that is), quickly.

Here is a startling discovery: impatient people are prone to obesity, according to a study at the University of Munich in Germany and the University of Michigan at Dearborn. Impatient types are also shown to have a high risk for hypertension later in life. To add insult to injury, psychologists at the University of Bonn in Germany discovered that with a simple test of patience, those who put off doing something seemed to have higher IQs than the get-it-done-now group. Oh brother, I’m in trouble. In fact experts have described this kind of behavior as time-urgency impatience, or TUI.

So, is this a behavioral flaw? A personality trait? Answer: it’s not a flaw—but it is a behavior that has no genetic bearing. It can be altered.

Explore why waiting makes you uncomfortable.

Sometimes it is our ego that demands everything happen right away. Impatience comes from living in a 24/7 chaotic world. And it is caused by trying to control things over which we have little control.

Manage expectations.

What can you reasonably expect? Remember that my needs are not the most important needs in the universe.

Go with the flow.

While this sounds like something from the marijuana smoke filled days of the 60s, it is also quite true. Learning to let go, and to stay in the present moment, can be helped through deep breathing and even reciting a phrase over and over again much like a mantra. (Even though sometimes that phrase is “I’m going to kill that voicemail.”)

Remember to laugh.

Friends send me plenty of funny memes and You Tube videos. And some of those videos speak of patience.

As we sit in this season of spring, I’m reminded that flowers forced to bloom before their time die faster. So I’m working on changing my time-urgency impatience (TUI) into PUI patience-ups intelligence . . . though I don’t think feeding chickens will get into my list.

Reprinted with permission from the Lead Change Group at https://leadchangegroup.com/the-power-of-patience-in-a-pandemic-pause/

    Eileen McDargh

    Eileen McDargh CSP, CPAE, Chief Energy Officer at The Resiliency Group

    Since 1980, Eileen McDargh has helped organizations and individuals transform the life of their business and the business of their life through conversations that matter and connections that count.  She has become known as a master facilitator, an award-winning author, and an internationally recognized keynoter and executive coach. She draws upon practical business know-how, life's experiences and years of consulting to major national and international organizations that have ranged from global pharmaceuticals to the US Armed Forces, from health care associations to religious institutions. Her programs are content rich, interactive, provocative and playful—even downright hilarious.  In 2019, Global Gurus International, a British-based provider of resources for leadership, communication and sales training, also ranked her FIRST as one of the World’s Top 30 Communication Professionals following a global survey of 22,000 business professionals.  Eileen has written six books and her seventh book Burnout to Breakthrough: Building Resilience to Refuel, Recharge, and Reclaim What Matters will be published by Berrett-Koehler Publishers in the summer of 2020.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    Happiness is for impatient people

    by Scott Wilhite
    Community//

    Tuition for the school of hard knocks is expensive. Don’t go!

    by Mike Skrypnek
    Wisdom//

    What I Would Tell My Younger, More Impatient Self

    by Chiara B. Townley

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.