The Power of One: How Sharing your Unique Power Makes the Difference

A new year is upon us and that sparks new ideas, new visions and new resolutions. Another year to leave your unique fingerprint on your community and the world around you. We know that before too long, the spark of the new ideas, goals and visions fade into the wear and tear of everyday struggles.

The storms of life have washed many an individual off course, especially leaving this past year of chaos and pandemics. The language of depression and sadness has replaced joy and laugher. Have you forgotten just how unique and wonderful you are? Does your life feel overwhelming? Are you struggling to just get through the day? In masses of people, we often forget just how important an individual is and unique our impact is on all around us.

It may be time for you to be reminded of how important you are to the world and to embrace your unique ability to make a difference in those around you. You are an original design and masterpiece that brings something wonderful to our world. There is no one on earth exactly like you that has what only you have to offer. The question becomes, are you offering your special gifts? Maybe the question is what caused you to stop sharing your special gift with the world and neglecting your unique power to make a difference?

The Power of One is The Difference

In the The Star Thrower by Loren C. Eisley, we are given a glimpse of the importance of understanding our uniqueness, sharing that power, and how someone can steal our desire to share that gift.

A young girl was walking along a beach upon which many starfish had been washed up during a terrible storm.

When she came to each starfish, she would pick it up and throw it back into the ocean.

People watched her with amusement.

She had been doing this for some time when a man approached her and asked, “Little girl, why are you doing this? Look at this beach – you can’t save all of these starfish. You can’t begin to make a difference.”

The girl seemed crushed, suddenly deflated.

But after a few moments, she bent down, picked up another starfish and hurled it into the ocean.

Then she looked up at the man and replied, “Well, I made a difference to that one!”

One person making a difference in one life despite the criticism of another. As you start your journey into 2021, reflect on whether you the girl, the man or the starfish in this story. Are you the little girl who will do what she can when she can, even in the face of naysayers and criticism? Are you the man who sees only negativity and impossibility and criticizes those who are actually making an effort to help others and their community? Or, are you the starfish, washed ashore out of your normal environment needing a helping hand to get back into the water?

Embrace Your Unique Power

At any given time, all of us will either be the one lifting another up, the one tearing another down or the one needing a lift. Each and every one of us has the power to never be one tearing others down, but sometimes we find ourselves needing a lift due to the storms in our life. If you have taken the time to read this far, and you know you can sometimes be the man in this story tearing others down and stealing hope and vision, make a new year’s resolution to stop. The world no longer needs criticism or negativity.

The starfish is one of our unique creatures that has the ability to regenerate one of its prongs if it is torn off. We cannot regenerate a limb, but we can restore and regenerate some of the adverse consequences of life. If circumstances of 2020 have you laying on a beach with the rest of the starfish and you need a lift, it may be a while before a little girl comes along to lift you back into comfort and safety. You can reach out for just the lift you need to find security, spark your creativity again and ignite your energy. The team at Prevailing Matters can guide you toward reaching your goals, overcoming your challenges and reclaiming your life.

Be Generous and Encouraging

Whether you are the girl, the man or the starfish in the story, you can make this year the year that make a difference in yourself and others. Use your unique gift and power to encourage the one’s in your life. Helping others and lifting up the ones in your life that may need lifting with your words, with your actions and with your presence will be just the difference to ignite the change you desire.

In this world of selfishness and greed, remembering that generosity and encouragement are your superpowers and the very thing everyone around you needs right now. You have the power to make a difference in one person’s life, your family’s lives, your community and even your life. Let today be the day you start sharing you unique ability to encourage, lift up, support and restore those around you. No more excuses. Making a difference will make you happier, healthier and increase your resilience, as well. Embracing the power of one is the difference we need to begin restoring our lives, our families and our communities. Start today. Be the one. Be the difference. Let’s Prevail Together!