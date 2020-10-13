THERE IS A USEFUL SELF-MANAGEMENT TOOL I CALL: THE POWER OF ONE.

This tool comes in handy for a few types of occasions:

When you’re feeling overwhelmed.

When you’re feeling uninspired.

When you don’t know where to start.

When you just don’t feel like doing anything.

The idea behind the power of one is that it gives you permission to do just one tiny thing instead of tackling a monstrous project all at once.

When you are feeling overwhelmed, it’s easy to become somewhat paralyzed, not knowing what to do first. You may start to feel exhausted just thinking about everything involved in a project.

GIVING YOURSELF PERMISSION TO DO JUST ONE SMALL THING IS A GREAT WAY TO GET THE PRODUCTIVITY BALL ROLLING.

You don’t dive in with the intention of finishing the whole project all at once. Instead, you take one small step.

And, I do mean small!

If you’re writing a book, one small step would be to write a paragraph, or even a sentence, not a chapter.

If you have a project that is going to require you to make fifty phone calls, make one phone call.

Other small steps could include:

Sending an email.

Making a sketch.

Making a list or outline.

Gathering materials.

Preparing your workspace.

AFTER YOU’VE TAKEN ONE SMALL STEP, YOU’RE MOVING INSTEAD OF SITTING STILL.

Chances are, you’ll want to keep moving.

And the beauty of it is, you will start to feel more productive right away. And you will feel less overwhelmed, uninspired, etc. with each small step you take.

Breaking a big, overwhelming project into small, bite-sized steps will allow you to make progress.

AFTER ALL, MAKING PROGRESS, NO MATTER HOW LITTLE OR SMALL, IS STILL PROGRESS!

That’s much better than doing no steps because you are overwhelmed.

It’s a wonderful tool for establishing a steady flow of productivity.

If you plan to do one small step every day, there will be some days where you will do more than one, and some days where you are only able to do one.

Either way, you keep the productivity going at a steady pace.

