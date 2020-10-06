The Power of Music To Reduce Stress – Vineet Korpal Aka DJ Vin

Musical artists, whether new to the industry or not, have their fair share of hurdles before getting to the place they want to go. Each had to undergo several ups and downs while traversing the industry – somehow to test the strength of their passion and their craft. On this note, no matter how bumpy it was, is, and will be, there are artists like Vineet Korpal Aka DJ Vin who perseveres and fights for what he loves.

In just a few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the lives of many people across the globe. It has brought a significant change and people have lately upgraded their skills while working from home. Popular music artist DJ Vin aka Vineet Korpal amidst the pandemic has added the skill of writing as he turned author with the book, ‘How To Overcome A Pandemic As A Musical Artist’. Hailing from Toronto, Canada, Vineet always had a passion for music and he went on to achieve success.

Vineet Korpal says music has always been a universal respite, providing comfort to people from various walks of life. And the opportunity it has given to individuals who dared to pursue their love for the craft is innumerable.

The soothing power of music is well-established. It has a unique link to our emotions, so can be an extremely effective stress management tool. Listening to music can have a tremendously relaxing effect on our minds and bodies, especially slow, quiet classical music. Music is a part of everyday life for people, and a person has to be living under a rock not to experience music entirely. Still, for some, music is a more significant part of their lives than others, as they choose to pursue a life of music, whether as a leisurely activity or as something to make a living off.

Music can affect the body in many health-promoting ways, which is the basis for a growing field However, you can use music in your daily life and achieve many stress relief benefits on your own. You can wake yourself up with music and start your day feeling great. By selecting the right music, you can set the tone for a lower-stress day. One of the great benefits of music as a stress reliever is that it can be used while you conduct your regular activities so it really doesn’t take time away from your busy schedule. As music can absorb our attention, it acts as a distraction at the same time it helps to explore emotions. This means it can be a great aid to meditation, helping to prevent the mind wandering.

Musical preference varies widely between individuals, so only you can decide what you like and what is suitable for each mood. But even if you don’t usually listen to classical music it may be worth giving it a try when selecting the most calming music.

Humans are emotional beings, which is one of the reasons people from different cultures and places connect more through music. Music can have a profound effect on both the emotions and the body. Faster music can make you feel more alert and concentrate better. Upbeat music can make you feel more optimistic and positive about life. A slower tempo can quiet your mind and relax your muscles, making you feel soothed while releasing the stress of the day. Music is effective for relaxation and stress management. Getting enough sleep is important for proper functioning, and getting enough sleep can help you handle stress better. Unfortunately, stress can also interfere with sleep in several ways.

Playing music as you drift off is one way to counteract the effects of stress by taking your mind off what’s stressing you. The beauty of music is that there is always something perfect for every mood. There is always something new to be discovered, and there is nothing more satisfying than finding hidden gems in the works of artists who are just starting out. Every time a person falls after a failure, a new lesson is learned, which contributes to one’s growth and makes a person a stronger version of themselves.

The only difference between a successful person and an individual with unaccomplished life goals is that of the mindset. A person who wants to succeed in life has to approach the challenges in difficulties with a mindset of a winner, where giving up is not the way out. It is important to remember that, no matter what life throws in the way, giving will never help quoted Vineet Aka DJ Vin