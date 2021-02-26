The Power of Mobility: How to Enhance Life Through Health and Fitness

One of the biggest misconceptions is that the quality of life only increases when there is monetary gain, especially in an age where the general population prioritizes work and enjoys so little leisure. This phenomenon can be caused by the economic trend wherein earning more equates to self-improvement. However, it’s not always about the money. You have to invest in yourself.

After working several hours a day and every day a week, there’s little to no time to relax. And without rest, your body might experience fatigue, and consequently, complete burnout. That said, it is important to prioritize your health and well-being above anything else. How can you finish your tasks at work when you have no strength left to exert? How can you do simple chores at home when you are always tired and restless?

CEO of Fitness by Nori, Lanora Wyatt, is here to remind you to take a step back, breathe, and relax. As a former member of the U.S. Navy and Army, a Human Resources professional, and a Certified Master Trainer (CMT) through the International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), this individual knows how to manage her time and use it accordingly. According to her, having regular physical activities is the best way to keep your body conditioned and to enhance the overall quality of life.

It is easy to feel dejected when you don’t see immediate results after a few workouts, but that does not mean you should give up. Achieving your health and fitness goals does not happen overnight, it is a gradual process that requires dedication and discipline. Despite sounding like a tedious feat, do not fret, for its results are immensely rewarding.

Dedicating a fraction of your time to regular physical activities can contribute to the increase of muscle strength and boosting endurance. This helps in keeping your bones, muscles, and joints in good shape. Moreover, it lowers your risk of developing illnesses and diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension. But aside from physical wellness, exercising can keep you healthy, mentally and emotionally. Several studies have shown that having an active lifestyle alleviates symptoms of anxiety, depression, and negative mood by improving your self-esteem. Additionally, exercising can help in managing stress and improving mood and sleep.

In conclusion, you should not underestimate the power of mobility. Exercise can improve your physical health and physique, but the best reward would arguably be overall well-being. Regardless of weight, age, sex, and health conditions, keeping fit through exercise can surely enhance life. So what are you waiting for? It is time to begin your journey to fitness now.

If you want to learn more about overall wellness and start your fitness journey, you can reach Lanora Wyatt and Fitness by Nori.

