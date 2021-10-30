Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

The Power of Manifestation

Maybe Thoughts Do Become Things.

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Just two years ago I found myself sitting in a restaurant with a member of my weekly Mastermind group. I shared with them that I felt the world could use another branded speaking series.

He asked me some questions about what I envisioned the brand looking like, and what I felt it could become.

I ultimately said that I wanted the color theme to be blue and I wanted the brand to be about business messages, life stories and spirituality.

I eventually said, maybe the name should be blue, but spelled bLU.

Then he asked, will bLU stand for something, and I said well maybe the b could be for business, the L could be for life and the only struggle would how could the U would represent spirituality. That’s when I decided the brand name should stand for business, life, universe.

That was the thought.

Now, unlike what we’re often told, thoughts rarely become things without action.

After that conversation, I planned what that action should be. I realized we should launch some live talks. Perhaps we would record each talk, and then edit and polish the videos and then share those videos (speeches) weekly on platforms like YouTube.

To skip many things in-between, we found ourselves recording live talks in Western Canada, San Diego and on-site at Harvard University.

Since that time, and again, I’m skipping some details here, bLU Talks has become a brand that is comprised of videos from those live talks, a virtual stage highlighting speakers, a book series, podcast and more.

We have featured roughly 100 people on our live stages. We have helped roughly 200 people become bestselling authors. We have featured close to 300 people on our virtual stages, and we have featured roughly 100 people on the bLU Talks podcast.

Between just the virtual stages and our youtube channel, we have welcomed roughly 300,000 viewers.

Each book in the series (we’re working on book # 5 and # 6 right now) has been a # 1 Bestseller, the 2nd book was listed as one of the most popular books in 2020 by Thinkers 360, the books have made their way to Walmart and Target. The podcast has been featured multiple times on Podcast Magazine’s Hot 50 Chart. The virtual stage has featured well known speakers like Les Brown, Mark Victor Hansen and Crystal Hansen, Larry Winget, Shay Rowbottom, Evan Carmichael and others.

We have also signed a deal with KNEKT TV and producer Kent Speakman has helped us get the series on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Google Play and more.

Most recently, as a result of Season 1 being on KNEKT TV, Kent was also able to help us get featured on IMDb.

Now, I say all of these things not to promote our brand or from an Ego perspective and simply to say, this brand was all just a thought 2 years ago and today it is, in my opinion, a living, breathing thing.

With a little elbow grease (action) and a lot of support, and a lot of visualization (including a vision board), this brand now has a life of its own.

Again, thanks too many, many people (too many to name), bLU Talks is now serving many others, yet none of it would have started without first, a thought, and then action.

With that, I have some questions:

  1. What thoughts have you had lately?
  2. Have you taken action on them?
  3. When will you help them become things?

These are actually some questions, as simple as they sound, I should have asked many times in the past when I had thoughts that should have become things.

Now, I’d love to hear how it goes for you.

Oh, and if you want to learn more about bLU Talks, feel free to check us out at www.blutalks.com

    Corey Poirier, Keynote Speaker at bLU Talks

    Corey Poirier is a multiple-time TEDx, MoMondays and PMx, Speaker. He is also the founder of bLU Talks, host of the top rated Conversations with PASSION, Get Paid To Speak and Lets For Influencing shows, founder of The Speaking Program, and he has been featured in multiple television specials.

    A columnist with Entrepreneur,  Forbes magazine, Medium, he has featured in/on CBS, CTV, NBC, ABC, is a Forbes Coaches Council member, and is one of the few leaders featured twice on the popular Entrepreneur on Fire show.

    He has also interviewed over 5,000 of the world’s top leaders and is a multiple-time International bestselling author.

    One of his recent talks took him to New York City where he had the extreme pleasure of speaking to At-Risk Youth at the Brooklyn Navy Yard Boys & Girls Club and more recently The Harvard Graduate School of Business.

    A father to his young son Sebastian, boyfriend to Shelley and a father to 2 fur-babies, Corey is also a practicing Yogi and Rock Recording of the Year Nominee.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Alexandra Maia: “Why a thought leader needs to cultivate courage”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    Daniela da Silva of Blue House Yoga: “No needs to despair!”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Ravi Kathuria of Cohegic: “Understand the power of giving”

    by Theresa Albert
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.