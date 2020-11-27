Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Power of Love is Unstoppable

Learn to embody the magic and power of love.

December not only heralds the holidays but for many of us also the coming of winter.

Winter is the season of the recluse or hermit, which suits many empaths who adore retreating into their caves. But empaths are often light-sensitive, a challenge of winter is feeling depressed–your body’s response to less daylight. Also, you may isolate socially, feel lonely, or be overwhelmed by holiday crowds, gatherings, and a frenetic pace. It’s vital to balance the natural rhythms of winter with a busy world.

Globally this year has been a time of unprecedented turmoil, fear, and sadness. But this season teaches us that on the Winter Solstice, the darkest point of the year the world shifts. The days grow longer again, there is a gradual ascent into light. Winter is a time to reflect on your progress and areas that need growth. It invites you to heal your shadow side, including fears, self-doubts or parts of your Self that are in need of growth (everyone has these, of course!).

This year when you go inward and sense your truths, I invite you to contemplate on the magic of love and what you have to be grateful for (the smallest things count!).

To help you embody the power of love (despite the misery in the world) the following is an excerpt from my book Thriving as an Empath: 365 Days of Self-Care for Sensitive People.

The Power of Love

A belief in love is unstoppable.

Let today represent the rebirth of love. When everything falls apart, love emerges. When sadness overtakes your heart, a glimmer of hope reappears. All is not lost. Love is more powerful than hate or resentment or depression. Love is the antidote to every war waged within your heart or in the world. Love is the force that makes atoms and quarks vibrate. Everything would come to a standstill without the compassionate energy of the universe propelling it.

Awaken the love in your heart. Choose to resolve your resentments and embrace hope for a better day. Don’t keep looking back. Rather, see the light  and promise of your future. Begin again, always. Affirm to yourself, “I vow to love myself and spread love in the world. I am capable of rising above my fears and insecurities. My love will not be stopped.”

Set your intention. I stand at the feet of love and bow to it. I will sing its praises and embody its precepts. Love is all there is.

Judith Orloff, MD is the New York Times best-selling author of The Empath’s Survival Guide: Life Strategies for Sensitive People. Dr. Orloff is a psychiatrist, an empath, and is on the UCLA Psychiatric Clinical Faculty. She synthesizes the pearls of traditional medicine with cutting edge knowledge of intuition, energy, and spirituality. Dr. Orloff also specializes in treating empaths and highly sensitive people in her private practice. Dr. Orloff’s work has been featured on The Today Show, CNN, the Oprah Magazine and USA Today. Dr. Orloff has spoken at Google-LA and has a TEDX talk with over half a million views. Her other books are Thriving as an Empath: 365 Days of Self-Care for Sensitive People, The Empowered Empath’s Journal,  Emotional Freedom, The Power of Surrender, Second Sight, Positive Energy, and Guide to Intuitive Healing. Explore more information about empaths and intuition on www.drjudithorloff.com.
