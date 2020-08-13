Contributor Log In/Sign Up
THE POWER OF LISTENING

50 MORE CONVERSATIONS WITH 50 MORE STRANGERS

By

i am looking for my next conversation.

in 40 days, i have had 75 conversations

you can see and hear them all on my website

www.TheMosaicOnline.com/conversations

i am looking for people now

who do not necessarily agree with me on things

because of the algorithms of facebook

i only get to see people who think like me,

i want to now see if i can find people who think differently

i am looking for conservatives, atheists, 

people who don’t believe in new age teachings

people who believe one group is better than another

be that:

one religion over another, 

one color over another, 

one border over another

one sex over another

one lifestyle over another.

i am inviting you not to fight with you

but to listen to you.

i really, really want to hear what you believe

and understand why you believe what you believe.

this is not what we see on the news.

it is the opposite from what we see on the news

this is about listening to you and hearing you

becasue i believe when people feel listened to and heard

love and accepted for who they are

and acknowledged and validated for what they are saying

the fighting that exists in the world will end

i am doing this to broaden my capacity 

to love and accept people just as they are.

i may not agree with you,

but i believe if you feel loved and accepted by me

listened to and heard by me

acknowledged and validated for what you believe by me

you will not need me to agree with you

we will become friends regardless of what we believe

does this make sense?

interested?????

please message me

and i will send you a link to my calendar to schedule a time 

for us to have a zoom call.

these calls will be recorded and shared on YouTube.

i look forward to meeting you.

either way, let’s not be strangers.

    Daniel Levin, Visionary. Author. Magician. Mentor. Speaker.

    Daniel Levin walked away from an opportunity to run a billion dollar business, to hitchhike around the world to find happiness and inner peace.

     

    His life has been a combination of incredible victories and massive defeats.

    He left the seminary one day before being ordained a Rabbi, and lived as a monk in a monastery for 10 years.  He has meditated every day for over 45 years. He has run a restaurant, a publishing house, a market, a meditation retreat, has owned and run a clothing company, a branding company and a coaching business.

     

    He was the Director of Business Development at Hay House and led it’s growth from $3,000,000 to $100,000,000 in revenue over a 10 year time span.  He started DbL, by branding “the most anticipated hotel opening of the year 2013” according to USA Today, The Andaz Maui @ Wailea Resort and Spa.

    The book he wrote for them, The Ohana of Red Earth created a corporate culture of family not staff.

     

    Levin is a rare blend of mystic and business guy. He is a storyteller and the beautiful story he weaves in his book, The Mosaic touches the hearts of people and soothes their souls. It is a story about loss and discovery, about seeing the things we can’t see, about knowing the value of every living thing, and about connection.

     

    He is married to his soul mate who teaches him what it means to love and be loved. He is the father of a beautiful special needs daughter

    who teaches him that he is able to do far more than he ever thought possible;

    the step father of a handsome and fun loving teenage boy who helps him remember how powerful fear is; and a brilliant and beautiful teenage daughter who reminds him how important it is to live inside out; and #hashtag, their adorable and loving golden retriever who reminds him that life is all about play.

     

    They live by the ocean feeling very blessed, loving others and helping people get what they want.

     

