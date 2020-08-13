THE POWER OF LISTENING

i am looking for my next conversation.
in 40 days, i have had 75 conversations
you can see and hear them all on my website
www.TheMosaicOnline.com/conversations
i am looking for people now
who do not necessarily agree with me on things
because of the algorithms of facebook
i only get to see people who think like me,
i want to now see if i can find people who think differently
i am looking for conservatives, atheists,
people who don’t believe in new age teachings
people who believe one group is better than another
be that:
one religion over another,
one color over another,
one border over another
one sex over another
one lifestyle over another.
i am inviting you not to fight with you
but to listen to you.
i really, really want to hear what you believe
and understand why you believe what you believe.
this is not what we see on the news.
it is the opposite from what we see on the news
this is about listening to you and hearing you
becasue i believe when people feel listened to and heard
love and accepted for who they are
and acknowledged and validated for what they are saying
the fighting that exists in the world will end
i am doing this to broaden my capacity
to love and accept people just as they are.
i may not agree with you,
but i believe if you feel loved and accepted by me
listened to and heard by me
acknowledged and validated for what you believe by me
you will not need me to agree with you
we will become friends regardless of what we believe
does this make sense?
interested?????
please message me
and i will send you a link to my calendar to schedule a time
for us to have a zoom call.
these calls will be recorded and shared on YouTube.
i look forward to meeting you.
either way, let’s not be strangers.
