THE POWER OF LISTENING

i am looking for my next conversation.

in 40 days, i have had 75 conversations

you can see and hear them all on my website

www.TheMosaicOnline.com/conversations

i am looking for people now

who do not necessarily agree with me on things

because of the algorithms of facebook

i only get to see people who think like me,

i want to now see if i can find people who think differently

i am looking for conservatives, atheists,

people who don’t believe in new age teachings

people who believe one group is better than another

be that:

one religion over another,

one color over another,

one border over another

one sex over another

one lifestyle over another.

i am inviting you not to fight with you

but to listen to you.

i really, really want to hear what you believe

and understand why you believe what you believe.

this is not what we see on the news.

it is the opposite from what we see on the news

this is about listening to you and hearing you

becasue i believe when people feel listened to and heard

love and accepted for who they are

and acknowledged and validated for what they are saying

the fighting that exists in the world will end

i am doing this to broaden my capacity

to love and accept people just as they are.

i may not agree with you,

but i believe if you feel loved and accepted by me

listened to and heard by me

acknowledged and validated for what you believe by me

you will not need me to agree with you

we will become friends regardless of what we believe

does this make sense?

interested?????

please message me

and i will send you a link to my calendar to schedule a time

for us to have a zoom call.

these calls will be recorded and shared on YouTube.

i look forward to meeting you.

either way, let’s not be strangers.

