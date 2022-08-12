Contributor Log In
The Power of Humor

Thrive invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
Photo by &lt;a href=&quot;https://unsplash.com/@gabriellefaithhenderson?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText&quot;&gt;Gabrielle Henderson&lt;/a&gt; on &lt;a href=&quot;https://unsplash.com/s/photos/laugh?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText&quot;&gt;Unsplash&lt;/a&gt;

We all love to laugh and bring a little extra lightness to our days. The reality is that humor is extremely powerful. We can apply it to any negative situation and use it to turn things around. This is true for everything from disagreements with our children, to workplace conflicts, to whatever bad or awkward encounter that we find ourselves in. Humor has the power to win people over and the ability to change hearts and minds, so never underestimate the impact that a well-timed pun can have!  

We can use wit to improve our mindsets as well. I know that I have been laughing at myself for years. After all, I do and say a lot of silly things. We all do- we’re human after all. Our ability to laugh at ourselves makes us more likeable and authentic. It also helps us to become more resilient and rebound from setbacks. Embracing humor puts things into perspective and keeps us moving forward. 

Humor can also help us on social media and gives us the ability to grow our personal brands. Sharing a laugh or two via a post or video allows us to attract followers and bond with them emotionally. Those shared laughs build rapport and get people to like us (as well as our brand). 

There are several things that you can do to help improve your sense of humor and capitalize on its power: 

  • Learn to look at the humor in all situations. No matter how bad or awkward, learn to laugh in the moment. It will help you to get into a more positive mindset and keep moving forward.
  • Hang out with funny people. If we spend time with humorous people, we’ll become more humorous by default. 
  • Learn a few jokes. Nothing fancy- just something to break the ice or fill in gaps in conversations.
  • Play games and try new activities. Embrace your inner child and you’ll start laughing more frequently while having fun. 
  • Smile more. When you are smiling, you improve not only your mood, but the mood of those around you as well. So, why not get out there and flash that toothy grin?

Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD, Author, Corporate Trainer, Business Mentor, Consultant at Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD, LLC

Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD is an entrepreneurship coach, consultant, business mentor, corporate trainer (Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD, LLC) and author of Launch Your Inner Entrepreneur (McGraw Hill). She is also the host of Launch, a TV show which streams on Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku (D B TV), and an expert on Quora's Business, Education and Society spaces. Additionally, Charlene teaches business and entrepreneurship courses at UCONN and the University of Alaska, was selected as one of 150 Marketers to Follow by Rubicly, and is featured among other CEOs, influencers and celebrities on the BAM Network.

