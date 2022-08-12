The Power of Humor

We all love to laugh and bring a little extra lightness to our days. The reality is that humor is extremely powerful. We can apply it to any negative situation and use it to turn things around. This is true for everything from disagreements with our children, to workplace conflicts, to whatever bad or awkward encounter that we find ourselves in. Humor has the power to win people over and the ability to change hearts and minds, so never underestimate the impact that a well-timed pun can have!

We can use wit to improve our mindsets as well. I know that I have been laughing at myself for years. After all, I do and say a lot of silly things. We all do- we’re human after all. Our ability to laugh at ourselves makes us more likeable and authentic. It also helps us to become more resilient and rebound from setbacks. Embracing humor puts things into perspective and keeps us moving forward.

Humor can also help us on social media and gives us the ability to grow our personal brands. Sharing a laugh or two via a post or video allows us to attract followers and bond with them emotionally. Those shared laughs build rapport and get people to like us (as well as our brand).

There are several things that you can do to help improve your sense of humor and capitalize on its power: