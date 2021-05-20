The Power Of Healing and Faith: Sam Cooke #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #Gospel

Many stories have been conveyed surrounding the power of healing and prayer. Clearly, there is a miracle, when it comes to prayer. Prayer works wonders. It achieves the impossible. Prayer moves mountains and takes us to places we could never imagine. Yet, prior to prayer, there is the audacity of believing. When a person is given the power of belief, impossibilities are birthed.

When examining the Biblical text, we hear of the woman who was ill. Word had spread of the miracles regarding, Yeshua Ha Maschiach. Not only did the power of his holiness spread, but crowds gathered around him to follow. People believed in his ability to heal. In return, they were healed. It began with belief and led into, favor! For when one surrenders to a higher power than oneself, they are granted the blessed grace of mercy and favor.

The Biblical story of the old woman, who was sick and in need of healing is a tale of wellness. For she believed that if she could just touch his garment, she would be healed. Such was the magnitude of her faith. All she needed was a piece of her garment, and her life would be restored. What a blessing, indeed! Because she believed, she was healed by the power of Yeshua’s grace! Songs have been written about such a story. The genre of Gospel is not void from such. The story has been performed from the mouths of Soulful greats! It should come as no surprise, as they had their foundation rooted in the Black American Church; the music is rooted in such!

Her testimony of faith is a Soulful touch. And yet, it moves through different musical forms, conveying the Spiritual wonders of Yeshua Ha Maschiach! For one such Soul singer, the performance of such a woman is reflective of her own Soulful nature; the Soulful wellness of her belief!

Sam Cooke