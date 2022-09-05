The Power of Female Leadership

We live in a world undergoing drastic changes every day, and we are forced to face challenges way more often than before. As a female leader, it’s essential to know what techniques, tactics, and tools to re-adjust and face these new challenges to ensure the best possible outcome. It is thus not unusual for even the most gifted of women to suffer from self-doubt or low self-worth. In addition, fighting deeply entrenched stereotypes about gendered roles can be tough on women, leading to behaviours that may limit their personal and professional growth or jeopardise their work-life balance.

So much has been documented about women and leadership. You cannot avoid reading about cracking the code, shattering the glass ceiling, joining the top table, etc. Both on an economic and a social level, a great deal of research confirms the benefits of greater female inclusion at all levels of an organisation. This is not just true for productivity but also for equality and stability. As women, how gender will influence our perceived capability and ability is based on the other’s experience.

PURE ENERGY. 100% FEMALE POWER

The I DO IT MY WAY Women Workshop by the Schranner Negotiation Institute is an event created to empower women in leadership positions and equip them for the most challenging internal and external negotiations. Consequently, the event will equip women with the tools to increase their leadership impact and create lasting personal and professional change.

On the 21st of October 2022, I will join the I DO IT MY WAY Women Workshop at Park Hyatt Zurich as a guest speaker for a panel discussion on “Diversity & Inclusion.” I will be on the Panel Discussion on the topic of Diversity & Inclusion along with Helene Aecherli and Friederike Hoffmann

“There is no limit to what we as women can accomplish.“ Michelle Obama

I would be delighted to see you there!

Discover more and register for the I DO IT MY WAY



—-