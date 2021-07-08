Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Power of Expectation

Our expectations of others can have a significant impact. But it is self-expectation that makes the biggest difference. So much of your joy, satisfaction, and results in life are derivative of the beliefs you hold about your own potential.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

One of my favorite movies was the 1988 film Stand and Deliver. It depicts the real-life story of Jaime Escalante who became famous for teaching AP calculus to hundreds of students at Garfield High School in East Los Angeles, a socio-economically challenged school where calculus had never before been taught. It’s obvious to anyone who has seen the movie or read the 1983 book Escalante: The Best Teacher in America that Escalante is an extremely gifted educator. But perhaps what stands out most is his unequivocal belief in the potential of his students. It is this unwavering expectation of his students that is the source of their incredible accomplishments.

The phenomenon of expectation in education was first studied by psychologist Robert Rosenthal. In one landmark study, Rosenthal randomly separated a class of elementary students into two groups, telling the teacher that the students in the first group had tested as gifted, which of course wasn’t true given that the selection process had been conducted randomly. Nevertheless, at the end of the year, the students in the first group achieved significantly higher learning gains. The study concluded that it was the teacher’s belief in the greater potential of the students in that group that accounted for the difference in learning outcomes. Such is the power of expectation.

We hold beliefs about the potential of so many people in our lives – our children, friends, co-workers. Most of these expectations are subconscious and thus unexamined. And, like Jaime Escalante and the elementary school teacher in Rosenthal’s study, our expectations of others can have a significant impact. But it is self-expectation that makes the biggest difference. So much of your joy, satisfaction, and results in life are derivative of the beliefs you hold about your own potential. Even a subtle shift in these beliefs can have a profound effect.

Take a moment right now and think about your day and week ahead. What expectations do you have of yourself? Where are you selling yourself short? And what about your expectations of others? If Jaime Escalante could convince himself that he could teach hundreds to believe in themselves, imagine what you could do if you held the same level of expectation of yourself and those you love and lead.

Darren Gold, CEO, Executive Coach at The Trium Group

As a CEO and long-time board member, Darren brings deep personal leadership experience and years of advising and mentoring senior leaders to his work with organizations. Darren’s approach to leadership is premised on the importance of personal mastery and deep self-awareness. He believes that senior leaders have the power to create a new context for themselves and others that can unlock extraordinary performance. Darren shares thought leadership in this area in his new self-mastery book, Master Your Code: The Art, Wisdom, and Science of Leading an Extraordinary Life, being published this fall. Prior to joining Trium, Darren was the CEO of two education companies, Heald College and Delta Career Education, and a Partner in two San Francisco-based private equity firms, Gryphon Investors and Genstar Capital. Earlier in his career, Darren worked as an engagement manager at McKinsey & Co. and an attorney at Irell & Manella. He has a BA from UCLA and a JD from the University of Michigan.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Debunking the Developmental Myths Surrounding Gifted Students
Community//

Debunking the Developmental Myths Surrounding Gifted Students

by Maddie Rabinovich
Wisdom//

Expect More from Yourself, and You'll Get More

by Thomas Oppong
Research Explains How High Expectations Can Improve Performance
Work Smarter//

Research Explains How High Expectations Can Improve Performance

by Jennifer Dulski
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.