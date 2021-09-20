The Power of Exercise

Studies have shown that exercising 3 times a week for about 20-30 minutes each time will naturally make you feel better because it gives you more energy and releases endorphins which in turn help regulate moods and fight depression. Taking a walk, jogging, lifting, or doing any type of activity that makes you feel good should be done more often because it only takes a few minutes to make yourself feel better, says Georges Chahwan. It doesn’t matter who you are or what your circumstances might be, there is always time for exercise and self-care! You can either choose to make the most out of life or opt for the less challenging route…which one will you take?

Every single one of us feels different on some level whether it’s emotionally or physically, but feeling down doesn’t need to become a consistent lifestyle. Life is too short so try to motivate yourself and get up off that couch! We all deserve to be happy!

As challenging as exercising can be, adding one workout or activity to your daily routine will have a positive impact on your mental health and will help you get out of an endless cycle of depression, adds Georges Chahwan. Whether it’s helping your grandma carry her groceries up to her apartment or walking the dog, take advantage of every opportunity you get because you will start seeing a difference! Taking care of yourself should be an absolute number one priority because, without good mental and physical health, there is nothing else!