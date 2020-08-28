The Power of Entrepreneurship: How a Personal Project Becomes a Campaign Against Bullying and Suicide

Beyond being considered a simple challenge, entrepreneurship represents the opportunity for a person to overcome barriers to achieve their goals. To be motivated to achieve change and well-being in oneself and society. And even, entrepreneurship can transform a person’s mentality, to the point of changing their life and perception of it. Sarah Nicole is the perfect example of this.

A beautiful and full of life young woman who in her adolescence has had to go through one of the most undesirable experiences for any human being: bullying. Although for many it may not be a very significant issue, Sarah’s story will surely change this perception.

Being a victim of bullying led this young woman to the complete transformation of her life. From being a happy and sweet girl, she became a depressive person, who, in an attempt to end the constant episodes of harassment and intimidation to which she was subjected, decided to attempt her life.

Despair and helplessness led Sarah to decide to kill herself, harming her physical integrity. Fortunately, this attempt was unsuccessful and that is when a new opportunity began for this young girl.

Seeing Opportunity in Crisis

Although it may come as a surprise, Sarah’s willpower was much greater than she had imagined. With the help of her mother, who has become her inseparable partner, this young woman now works on a new perspective for herself.

Years have passed since that terrible moment and, although the recovery has not been absolute, the advances have made a difference in the life of this young woman and her mother. So much so, that they have decided to share Sarah’s story with the world.

Inspired to raise awareness, create an impact, and bring a message to those who have gone through a similar situation, Sarah and her mother have stepped up to the plate during the critical experience.

That is why they have decided to start a campaign, through the design and sale of clothes with Sarah’s image, to make known the hard experience she has had to live and, above all, how she has carried out each process to try to overcome it.

Constancy and Perseverance

Sarah and her mother knew from the beginning that none of this would be easy. During the process of overcoming for those who had to live, to undertake, based on this, a campaign to fight to avoid it and have the opportunity to climb in the digital environment.

However, his constancy, strength, and perseverance have been much greater. They have worked since then to achieve their goals. Sarah’s full recovery and the recovery of her life is her mother’s priority.

They want to carry, through their clothing, the message that will allow them to motivate others who are going through a similar situation to express themselves and stop any kind of harassment.

Focus On Your Goals

One lesson that Sarah and her mother give, both as entrepreneurs and as struggling people who have gone through hard times, is to hold on to your goals. Regardless of the circumstances along the way.

Handling every situation is what will define what you are, not only as an entrepreneur but as a person. To have the capacity to go through a complex situation like the one that Sarah and her mother have lived as a support and to maintain the strength, besides thinking about how from this experience it is possible to take a message to others is the most admirable thing.

In this case, the objectives remain clear and intact, the plans can vary and transform, but, the focus must remain on the goal so that you can see through the effort and conviction, the fruit of what you went through.

Currently, designed garments are available through Amazon. However, Sarah and her mother are working on expanding their project on a large scale, with the possibility of reaching all the places where bullying becomes an even greater threat.

Creating awareness in society and bringing an appropriate message about this issue, is the goal they are pursuing.