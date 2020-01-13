The Power of Clarity in Goal-Setting

Whatever you’re trying to accomplish, clarity is paramount. Being consistent and staying on track is largely a result of being unambiguous about your life and purpose. Fortunately, getting clarity in your life is easy with a little daily effort.

Having clear goals is critical in developing clarity the two go hand in hand (goals & clarity). Your brain is capable of finding solutions if the objective is obvious. Staying on track is easy if the result is clear to you. Having a specific endpoint in mind will prevent you from ending up anywhere. And even if you do land in the right place by “sheer luck”, how would you ever be able to recreate that result?

Everyone knows that goal setting is critical, but few people have them. One of the main reasons people fail to reach or even set goals is because they are not specific enough. In addition, effective goal-setting is not taught in schools or the home. Those who know what they want typically enormously outperform those who don’t.

Fear is a reason why you do not take the steps to create powerful goals. But the truth is that action is the antidote to fear. It is far better to do it wrong than to do nothing. At least wrong put you on the path to action and you do end up with something but just not what you wanted. and you learn a lesson so next time you can do it differently.

As Tony Robbins said, “Setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible”

So how can you be sure you’re setting effective goals?

Goals should have a “yes” “no” quality to them. Without a doubt, you should be able to easily answer “yes” or ‘no” if you reached your goal. Meaning your goals must be measurable and specific. An example would be, “I want to lose 20 pounds by July 1, 2020”. The amount is specific, and there is a deadline that makes it measurable.

Write down your intention. Writing things down enables a higher level of thinking and your brain becomes more focused. You are busy thinking of thousands of things every day and writing things down allows your brain to focus on what is important. Writing goals allows you to separate from all the other things going on and provides relevance to your goal.

Writing your goals gives you other options that just thinking about them does not afford. Thinking is good but thinking and reading are better. Better still is thinking, reading, and writing. Read and write your goal every day. This practice helps to reinforce and solidify your intentions.

Goals and Clarity is a choice. The default condition is to live your life without goals and clarity, simply wake up and see what the day brings. To have clarity means that, you’ve already decided what you’re going to do that day. When you know where you want to end up, you’ll easily figure out which direction to go.